You’re Getting Married Soon 8 Beauty Tips to Follow Featured

You're Getting Married Soon 8 Beauty Tips to Follow

Your wedding day is coming up, and you want to look your best! So you’re wondering what beauty tips you should follow. We’ve got them for you: 8 beauty tips that will help make your big day perfect.

These tips range from what to do before the big day, how to get glowing skin, and even how to get a natural sun-kissed glow on your cheeks.

1) Start with a Clean Slate

The week before your wedding, start by cleansing your skin twice a day and exfoliating once. This will help remove any dirt or oil on your face and give you a clean canvas to work with. If you have any blemishes or acne, try using an over-the-counter treatment like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid a few days before the wedding. Also, if you are planning on wearing eyelash extensions for the big day, make sure you get them done at least two weeks in advance, so there is plenty of time for them to grow out.

2) Pamper Yourself

After you’ve cleaned your skin, it’s time to pamper yourself! The week of the wedding is no place for beauty sleep. If you plan on getting a facial or massage before the big day, make sure that they schedule an appointment after hours, so there really isn’t any extra stress put on your body during this already busy time period. Also, try taking some Epsom salt baths and applying cucumber slices over tired eyes to help reduce swelling and puffiness from all of those late-night dance parties (or crying sessions). You can also use rosewater as a toner with cotton pads instead of something like witch hazel since roses have such beautiful scents and will leave behind fresh smelling skin without irritating the skin.

3) Get Some Sun

You may be wondering how you can celebrate the upcoming wedding and get a sun-kissed glow on your cheeks at the same time. Well, try using an all-natural bronzer for this! You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars buying bronzers from high-end stores because there are plenty of great ones that sell online. Like Soleil de Tan (which is vegan), Pacifica’s Baked Bronzer in Brazil Bronze, or Physicians Formula Organic wear 100% Natural Origin Healthy Glow Bronzers.

4) Hair Care

The week before your wedding, it’s important to start taking care of your hair. This means using a deep conditioner at least once a week and using oils or serum on the ends of your hair to keep them from drying out. If you are planning on getting your hair styled for the wedding, try to go in for a trim about two weeks before so that there is plenty of time for it to grow out if needed. You can also research laser devices for hair regrowth.

5) Stay Hydrated

One of the essential beauty tips to follow is staying hydrated. Drinking water daily not only keeps your skin glowing, but it can help flush out toxins that may be hanging around in your system, causing you to break out or have dull-looking skin.

6) Fake It Till You Make it

One of the easiest ways to look your best on the big day is by practicing a confident smile. Getting at least eight hours of sleep each night can also help you feel energized and ready for whatever comes ahead, especially if there are going to be long days or late nights!

7) Nails

If you are going to have your nails done for the wedding, try to go in for a mani/pedi about two weeks before. This will give you plenty of time if there are any problems with the nails or they need to be fixed. If you want to do them yourself, we suggest using a nude or light pink shade as these colors always look elegant and timeless.

8) Eat Well

Last but not least, one of the most important beauty tips to follow is eating well. This means avoiding processed foods and sticking to a diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Not only will this help you feel your best on the big day, but it will also set the tone for a healthy future filled with beautiful skin!

These are some great beauty tips for making sure you look perfect on your wedding day!

