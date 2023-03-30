Your Complete Guide to Skincare in 2023

Whether you are a man or woman or identify as someone else, skincare is universally essential. We all want to look our best, whether it’s for our job or the latest Insta post, we want to upload. But skincare routines come and go like London Underground trains. So, what does skincare in 2023 look like? It’s getting more advanced. For the most part, 2023 is the year of alternatives.

Traditional treatments from the past 20 years or so are being proven as unhealthy, besides also being very expensive. As the younger generation looks to reduce the cost of living, we are finding better ways of looking after our skin that don’t cause harm. And all of this improves overall well-being and mental health. So here is a quick overview of what to expect this year.

Why a Skincare Routine is Essential

From your scalp to your toes, skin care is essential for health. And more than looking good, knowing you are looking after yourself also helps you gain a better understanding of yourself and contributes to improved mental health. When you look good, you feel good, and then you feel good, you look good. It’s a simple concept that does wonders for your general well-being. From advanced treatments by The Dermatology and Laser Group to easy-to-use topicals, there is always something available to suit any budget and lifestyle to feel good and look great.

What the Heck are Tweakments?

You may or may not have heard of “tweakents”. But what the heck are they? Some trend analysts are predicting big things for these over the course of the next year. Essentially, the term refers to non-invasive, painless skincare products that are, let’s say, alternatives. As we are learning more about the toxicity of treatments such as Botox, these non-invasive skincare routines are becoming more popular. Common devices you will find include LED face masks that stimulate skin cells in a painless way. These are great if you have an aversion to needles.

Skincare in 2023 is Addressing Multi-Use Products

As you will already know, looking after your skin can become expensive. Recent research suggests that Gen-Z and millennials alike in the UK spend, on average, £15.60 per month on skin care products. And with the cost of food and energy rising, you might be looking for ways to bring this down a little. So, what do you do? Well, it can help to combine. For example, you can use 2-in-1 products that do provide multiple benefits. SOHO Skin’s Renewal Serum is a great example. It combines ingredients that provide a glow but also hydrate and tightens your skin.

Skincare Makeup Products

Not everyone wears makeup. Not everyone likes it, and some simply can’t afford it. But many of us do use makeup, and a few of us won’t be seen without it. But many makeup products are actually harmful and cause issues such as acne by clogging up pores. To combat this, 2023 is tipped to be the year where brands actively address these issues by combining skincare products with makeup products. For instance, rather than using your trusty foundation from your favourite brand when summer hits, you can opt for something like Daydream Screen SPF50.

Alternatives for Skin Elasticity

It is well known that the secret to combating the visible signs of ageing relies upon skin elasticity. Collagen and elastin in your skin are mainly responsible for this. But it can be tricky and expensive to find specific treatments that actually work. And many of them require invasive treatments such as needles. Fortunately, EmFace in the UK has recently launched. These revolutionary treatments boost collagen and elastin using only radio waves and electric fields. The results are improved sub-derma skin structure for a sculpted appearance with no sagging.

Preventative Pro-Active Routines

As the old adage states, “prevention is better than the cure”. And this is true for many things, including your general health and skincare. Therefore, it is better to embark on a proactive and preventive routine rather than waiting for issues to combat later on. But how is this done? Sorry to say, but if you are somewhat mature, this method may not work. But if you are under 35, it can help to use reduced-intensity treatments of injectables as soon as you notice very early signs of ageing. This can help support your skin’s natural structure rather than overtaking it.

Using Skincare as Self-Care

Addressing issues like acne, dermatitis and even “care-down-there” is no longer considered something to be shy of. Caring for obvious skin problems is now ubiquitous. And even major brands are beginning to show support for these by including afflicted models in ads. This is because skincare is largely related to our own self-care, which impacts how we feel about ourselves. Because of this, brands are also addressing these issues and offering products that don’t only work on your skin to make it look better but also help fight these common skin issues.

Tailored Vitamins and Minerals

Making sure you get the vitamins and minerals you need is vital for your health. Without these, you will experience fatigue, poor concentration and reduced internal organ health. Additionally, a lack of vitamins and minerals will show on your skin, including the face. But it can be hard to know exactly what your intake is and how to determine anything you are deficient in. However, you can use a simple blood test from clinics like Ouronyx to find this for you. From there, they will generate a vitamin and mineral IV drip to accurately replenish what your body is lacking.

Taking the Eastern Route

Many doctors all over the world don’t believe in the alternative approach to health. But Eastern medicine continues to be popular, especially in the West. For example, Chinese methods like acupuncture and acupressure are shown to stimulate skin regeneration. And specific plants and herbs offer unique benefits such as boosted vitamins and minerals. Currently, green tea is popular. The Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) approach includes green tea for various reasons. Green tea is extremely high in antioxidants which reduce skin-killing free radicals.

Strength and Rebuilding with Peptides

2023 is widely believed to be the year of peptides. Peptides have been around for a while, promoted by celebrities like Eva Longoria. But you may not know what they are. In a nutshell, peptides are the building blocks of the proteins in your skin. They also ensure your skin regenerates the way it should. And when they work properly, your skin evens out in tone, colour and complexion. But they also have the additional effect of making your skin look younger. One of the best peptide products you can get right now includes Skincycles Bio-Cellulose Mask.

Skincare in 2023 Includes a Minimal Approach

If you are looking to reduce costs, you can use multi-use products. This is a great way to combine skincare and aesthetics. But you can also simply use less. “Skin Minimalism” is a predicted trend for 2023 and basically aims to reduce the number of harmful products we put on ourselves and let our skin do what it is naturally programmed to do. And if you do need to use products on your skin, you should try to use quality over quantity. Needlessly wearing makeup, for example, isn’t going to do your skin any good, both in the short and the long term.

Moisture Barrier Protection

Taking care of your skin’s moisture barrier is essential for skin health. It determines how healthy your skin looks overall, but it can be ruined by useless products. Your skin barrier needs to be moisturised, and this helps with the elasticity and the healthy glow of good skin. Additionally, exposure to airborne allergens and pollutants won’t affect your skin as much with a good barrier. Fortunately, products like Esperer Skin Care are excellent for a healthy skin barrier. These contain natural ingredients, serums and oils for a plump and hydrated complexion.

Enzyme-Based Exfoliation

Exfoliation has long been a tried and tested method of smoothing out skin and making you feel wonderful. However, it isn’t suitable for all skin types and can be harsh on some. That’s where enzyme-based exfoliation comes in. This year, this is tipped to be one of the most exciting and useful skin care methods. Rather than coarse and rough grounds to exfoliate, natural enzymes from fruits and vegetables work to break down dead skin cells. Whind Sahara Silk is a great example. Additionally, early studies suggest that enzyme exfoliation also helps with DNA repair.

Addressing Hormonal Changes

Your skin is affected by your body’s hormonal changes. And this fluctuates throughout your life, as evident in adolescence and menopause. Drops in the essential hormone, oestrogen, will cause your skin to sag because of a reduction of collagen. As a result, elasticity loosens, and your skin appears thinner. Therefore, products focused on female issues specifically are becoming popular this year. For example, clinics are launching formulas high in ingredients such as phytoestrogens, glycerin and ceramides that help with menopause and perimenopause.

