Homeless Women Helped at NYC Fashion Community-Powered Event

Last Thursday, FTL MODA debuted its annual black carpet WOMEN ARE POWER in NYC, to help support ONE CITY MISSION, a NY-based 501C3 charity committed to assisting homeless women in NYC.

The event brought a full house to the STK Rooftop in downtown, in an atmosphere of shared love and joy, and was attended by high executives from main event sponsors Samsung, Delta, Promperu, plus many talents of the fashion industry and Hollywood celebrities.

“FWO was so thrilled to be a part of this spectacular and groundbreaking event benefitting the ‘invisible’ homeless of New York, and to support FTL Moda, the incredible work of One City Mission, and sponsors Samsung, Delta, and Peru,” said FWO publisher Pablo Starr.

“It was an intimate, magical night, filled with good vibes and friendly faces, and I can tell this is just the first in what will be many more events to come.”

TALENTS AND SUPPORTERS



Women are Power: FTL MODA x One City Mission

A gorgeous crowd of top models and high-profile artists gathered through the collaboration with the world’s most renowned international talent agencies. Among them top models Alexina Graham, Elena Matei, Zuzanna Bijoch, Kate Bock, Julia Banas, actor Victor Turpin, Ryan Cooper, Ariel Howard, and many other artists including Ted Gibson, Carolina Gonzalez, Virginia Vera, Jenny Wimmerstedt, and Daniel Avilan, contributed to making the event a success. Music was provided by DJ Bella de León (@bellathedj).

Ilaria Niccolini, founder and owner of FTL MODA, presented a check of $10,000 to Salvatore Snaiderbaur, founder of One City Mission.

“I am truly grateful for the friendship and support that Ilaria Niccolini, her extraordinary team, the sponsors, and all friends and fashion professionals who attended the event, demonstrated towards our work,” said Salvatore Snaiderbaur at the event.

“I will personally deliver the messages of encouragement that many guests of the event have written to our friends who live on the street. Personal and simple gestures have a great power to reawaken the sense of self dignity, in those who live every day the burden of being invisible, if not actually being avoided or despised. Thanks to the very generous financial contribution received, we will be even more capable of being present on the street, to continue support our friends, and especially those women, who live in abandonment and solitude.”

FTL MODA and Promperu, title sponsor of FTL WOMEN ARE POWER, have a history of collaborating on projects focused on promoting the prestigious Alpaca del Peru fiber while supporting actions that give back to their respective communities.

Special ambassadors for FTL WOMEN ARE POWER were Antonio and Roberta Murr, Martina Grottarola, Leonard Lowengrub, Ilana Goor, and Giorgio Ammirabile.

