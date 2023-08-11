Will Fashion Reach the World of Gaming?

Thanks to market-leading online casino software providers and game development studios like OnAir Entertainment and Pragmatic Play, people who want to have the occasional flutter in style with professionally trained and elegantly dressed dealers no longer need to dress up to the nines and visit land-based casinos.

People can now sign up to fully licensed online casinos from their smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer to get a taste of the high life and experience live dealer casino games in real-time.

You can also purchase fashion-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from some of today’s most iconic fashion brands in the Metaverse. Take a closer look at how fashion is rapidly reaching the gaming world right here.

How is fashion being used in the world of gaming?

In 2023, people are already purchasing online avatars – known as NFTs – to wear in virtual worlds such as The Sandbox. Fashion is also used to make digital games feel more real and immersive.Take a look at the live games provided by leading online casino providers, where players can chat with the croupier who is dressed to replicate dealers of the old, traditional venues.

The dealers are dressed sharply. They are cheerful and friendly, and respond to anything you say to them via the interactive chat feature by talking directly to you. Some of them are even quite funny. However, you can easily mute the sounds if you don’t want to listen to them speak.

In many of the latest live dealer games, you can also now change camera angles and customize what you see and hear in several other ways to enhance your experience.

If you’re looking for a high-roller experience at an online casino, the most state-of-the-art games are live dealer games, where the outcomes/results are not determined by Random Number Generators.

Which live dealer games have the best-dressed dealers?

There are hundreds of live dealer games, and all of the live dealers are extremely well-dressed.

Whether you choose to play a live dealer baccarat game, a TV game show live dealer game, live poker, live craps, live blackjack, a live dealer slot or live roulette, you will always find a fashionably dressed dealer presenting the action to you.

We have noticed some of the best-dressed live dealers in the following hit titles:

Royal Panda Live Roulette by OnAir Entertainment (European Roulette, only available to play exclusively at Royal Panda)

Sweet Bonanza Candyland Live by Pragmatic Play (TV Game Show/Money Wheel Game)

One Blackjack Live by Pragmatic Play (Standard Blackjack)

Live 9 Pots of Gold Streamicon by OnAir Entertainment (Live Dealer Online Slot Machine)

Mega Roulette Live by Pragmatic Play (European Roulette with Multipliers)

Snakes & Ladders Live (TV Game Show Live Dealer Game)

Mega Wheel Live by Pragmatic Play (Live TV Game Show/Money Wheel Game

Live Boom City by Pragmatic Play (TV Game Show Live Dealer Game)

Mega Sic Bo Live by Pragmatic Play (Live Dice Game)

6+ Poker Live by Betgames.tv (Live Video Poker)

You can now find over 55 live dealer games from these two providers, and new games are released regularly, meaning there’s always something new and exciting to look forward to. The latest games can easily be found in the main lobby at any Pragmatic Play/Betgames.tv-powered online casino.

Can I play live dealer games for free?

These highly fashionable games are usually only ever accessible in the real money mode, which means you can’t practise playing them with a fun balance in the demo mode. They are too expensive to run in the free-play mode.

However, low rollers who find themselves on a tight budget may be pleased to learn that many of these cutting-edge live dealer games can be played from as little as C$0.10 or C$0.20 per hand/round/spin, depending on which game you play.

Mid-rollers and high rollers can also find suitable betting ranges catering to their budgets. For example, high rollers with much more cash can often spend anywhere from C$2,000.00 to C$10,000.00 or more per hand/round/spin.

