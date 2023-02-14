How to Be Fashionable and Comfortable

Fashion and comfort are not necessarily two things that most people would connect.

In other words, you can either be stylish or you can be comfortable; trying to be both just doesn’t work. Well, that’s the general view of things, but what if there was a way to be both fashionable and comfortable at the same time? The great news is it can be done. Read on to find out more about how to go about being comfortable and stylish all the time.

Get the Fit Right

The better your clothes fit, the more comfortable they will be. This goes for anything, including stylish clothes that are entirely on-trend. This is why it’s always best to try clothes on before you buy them; you need to know they’ll fit just right. Not only will you feel more comfortable with well-fitting clothes, but you’ll know you look great, too, boosting your confidence.

If you prefer to buy clothes online, you won’t have the chance to try anything on before you spend your money. However, you can help yourself find clothes that fit by measuring yourself and checking the measurements of the clothes you’re thinking of buying. Also, look for stores that allow you to send clothes back easily if they don’t fit, just in case. That way, you won’t lose any money if something isn’t quite right.

Choose the Right Material

Another issue with fashionable clothing is the material, and this is another reason why stylish clothes are not always the most comfortable. However, more and more fashion designers have realized that their more obscure fabrics are putting people off, and this means that modern fashion is using much more comfortable materials. Not only does this make them better to wear, but it often makes them more sustainable too.

Opting for merino wool socks and other clothing made of natural materials means you can be as comfortable (and warm) as you want to be without sacrificing style.

Have a Good Balance

If there is a particular item you want to wear because it’s fashionable and on-trend, but it doesn’t look as though it’s going to be overly comfortable, don’t worry; by mixing and matching your outfit, you can turn something fashionable into something comfortable quite easily.

The key is to have a good balance of items, some of which are worn for style and some of which are worn for comfort (assuming you can’t find things that work in both ways by themselves). You can create your own up-to-date look but enjoy wearing it at the same time.

Pick the Right Styles

Take a look online or in fashion magazines, and you won’t just see one standout style that denotes current fashion – you’ll see a variety of different options. Fashion doesn’t mean just one thing, which is what is so exciting about it for so many people.

Look at the various styles and choose the one (or ones) that you know you’ll be comfortable in. If you don’t like wearing heels, look for a style that incorporates flats. If you don’t like wearing pants, look for something that focuses on dresses or skirts. There is sure to be something that you find comfortable in all current trends.

##