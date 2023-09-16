Wiederhoeft “Night Terror at the Opera” NYFW Runway

Wiederhoeft is a line from Thom Browne alum and costumer Jackson Wiederhoeft. After focusing on special occasions and bridal dressing for the past five collections, introducing ready-to-wear felt like the next logical step. “I don’t think it’s so much of a transition as opening a new avenue.

I still plan to continue the bridal and specialty pieces. But I think introducing ready-to-wear makes sense for the brand – continuing the story into a new chapter. I think that people understand the vision of the Wiederhoeft world now – and it only makes sense to offer silhouettes that allow the fantasy to work at every hour of the day,” says Wiederhoeft.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design, where he won “Women’s Designer of the Year” for his senior thesis collection, Wiederhoeft has been worn by the likes of Aquaria, Rihanna, Lil’ Kim, and most recently Lady Gaga in the “Stupid Love” video. During his time at Thom Browne, Wiederhoeft worked on the women’s runway collection, cutting his teeth to design couture-level garments. After three years at the company, he left to launch his own namesake brand starting with the SS20 collection, Spooky Couture.



Wiederhoeft

Photos: Stefan Knauer

CREDITS:

Makeup: Sharryn Hinchliffe for MAC Cosmetics

Hair: Karla Serrano for Cutler

Nails: Emily Castillo & Adrea Rubio

Movement Direction & Casting: Austin Goodwin

Production: Eyesight Group

Footwear: Manolo Blahnik

Eyewear: Akila Eyewear

Public Relations: Lindsey Media

