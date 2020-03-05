Voussoir’s Second Pre-Launch Collection Pulls Buyers in Paris

Oxford Fashion Studio had their second pre-launch show during Paris Fashion Week with their new label, Voussoir at the Intercontinental Le Grand Hotel’s spectacular ballroom leaving buyers heading backstage after the show for a closer look of the collection.

The entire collection was wearable, yet interesting and featured unexpected details not available in today’s over homogenized market providing consumers with the opportunity to add unique designer pieces to their wardrobe. Cozy sweaters and suiting separates tailored to perfection were highlights of the collection curated by Tiffany Saunders and designed by Leonie Mergen and Harriet Eccelston.



A white peplum suit corset was fresh and unexpected yet wearable and figured flattering paired with a black mock turtleneck and matching white trousers. A v-neck pinstriped palazzo pantsuit was accented by a burgundy belt seemingly inspired by the 70’s but in a completely fresh and modern way.

The collection also offered several head-to-toe men’s looks including an architectural blazer as well as coats in sumptuous wool that were expertly tailored.

The label was created to offer timeless pieces handcrafted by independent designers united by their design aesthetic and values.

About Voussoir

Voussoir is a new fashion house offering timeless ready-to-order pieces by independent designers developed by Oxford Fashion Studio. Voussoir as a concept allows consumers to support independent designers in a fresh and unique way allowing for the discovery of new talent. With fast fashion getting heat for is lack of sustainability and waste, Voussoir is the perfect alternative for chic pieces that will stand the test of time and support design talent globally. The first available collection will launch in 2020 and will be available on the Voussoir website. Items will initially be available for purchase and shipping throughout Europe, the United States and the Middle East. Prices will range from £200 to £1500. You can follow the journey and see the collection styled in various ways via Instagram @Voussoir_.

About Oxford Fashion Studio

The show was produced by Oxford Fashion Studio who curates shows featuring selected independent fashion designers from all over the world, giving them a platform to showcase their work. Oxford Fashion Studio has worked with over 700 designers, from over 70 different countries, over the past 11 years. Last year Voussoir presented a first pre-launch collection in a stunning show at The Royal Opera House during London Fashion Week. This season the brand chose to show during Paris Fashion Week for their second pre-launch show. You can learn more at Oxfordfashionstudio.com and on Instagram @oxfordfashionstudio.

