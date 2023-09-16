VivienneHu Unveils Spring 2024 Memorial Collection in Honor of Pop Star Coco Lee at NYFW

The renowned luxury brand VivienneHu, based in New York, has revealed its Spring 2024 Black Gold embroidery collection dedicated to the late Coco Lee, the beloved pop star.

This collection, consisting of four exquisite dresses, is meticulously crafted using Swarovski crystal sequins and serves as a heartfelt tribute to Coco Lee, drawing inspiration from her iconic red dress worn during her Oscar performance in 2001.

Coco Lee tragically passed away at the age of 48 in July, leaving behind a legacy as one of the world’s most celebrated Chinese singers. Her immense talent and contribution to the music industry have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.



The unveiling of this collection also comes amidst significant controversy surrounding the Chinese talent show, “Voice of China.” A nine-minute voice recording by Coco Lee, made prior to her passing, has shed light on her alleged mistreatment during her involvement with the show. This revelation has sparked widespread outrage on Chinese social media, leading to the suspension of “Voice of China” on August 25th.

Vivienne Hu, based in Manhattan, NY. She’s a graduate of the University of Hohenheim in Germany and the Parsons School of Design in the United States. Before her fashion career, she worked as an engineer at Citibank in New York.

In 2016, she became the Swarovski Collective Designer, a prestigious award in the fashion industry. She earned further recognition in 2019 by winning the University of Southern California Pacific Asia Museum Visionary Artist Award for her Dunhuang collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week.

For a decade, Vivienne Hu has showcased her personal designs at New York Fashion Week, demonstrating her dedication to the fashion world. She owns VivienneHu luxurious women’s clothing, skincare, exquisite Lab-grown diamond jewelry, and VHNY men’s business shoes line.

