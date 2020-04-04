From April 4 – 7, workshops will be delivered on TikTok by designers and fashion experts

For the first time ever, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia and the top short video platform TikTok have decided to collaboratively help anyone who wants to stay home productively.

From April 4 to April 7, special workshops will be delivered by designers and fashion experts. And Fashion Week Online is here to support.

Furthering FWO’s commitment to helping designers and building digital fashion during this challenging time, Fashion Week Online will be making this initiative the first in their use of the VirtualFashionWeek.com URL! FWO will be adding more content and forwards to this URL in the coming weeks, so keep checking and stay tuned.

Use FWO’s URL VirtualFashionWeek.com to go to the new TikTok x MBFWR initiative!

About TikTik and #StyleAtHome

TikTok launched a fashion challenge #СтильнаДому (in english #StyleAtHome) in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, which has moved to a virtual format this year/season. The challenge encourages users to share ideas on original home-style clothing via short videos. Cooking breakfast in a silk robe, joining an online meeting in a business jacket and pajama pants, trying on your favorite evening dress for a family dinner — the imagination of users is not limited.

Under the collaborative project of MBFW Russia and TikTok, 9 workshops will be delivered by fashion designers and experts.

On April 4, Roma Uvarov, creative designer at RomaUvarovDesign, will teach you how to develop a successful brand online, whereas Igor Andreev, stylist and designer, will explain how to stay home and yet be fashionable.

On April 5, Vel.ly, fashion illustrator who worked with brands like Dior, GIVENCHY, Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, and Lancôme, will teach a fashion illustration workshop. Later on the same day, Daniel Trabun, product lead at Yandex.Zen, will instruct you how to make a tie-dye T-shirt at home.

On April 6, Lana Nisnevich, fashion editor at Cosmopolitan Russia, will speak on how to become a fashion editor. Moreover, Sasha Amato, journalist, and admin of @goldchihuahua Telegram channel, will tip on how to start a personal online brand and how to make money with it. Regina Turbina, designer of the ophelica brand and author of the first digital sold in Russia, will describe making a digital outfit.

On April 7, Bella Potemkina, designer, will share her experience on how to hype online, and on the same day, Velina Sukiasyan, clothing designer and founder of the REWEARIT brand, will speak about online shopping in second-hand stores and upcycling.

Let us remind you that virtual Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is taking place on April 4 to 5. Live streams can be followed from anywhere in the world at AIZEL.RU и MEGOGO.NET.

Please stay tuned and follow all the updates through MBFWR’s official website www.mercedesbenzfashionweek.ru/en and and TikTok account: https://vm.tiktok.com/thvqE3.

The title partner of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is Mercedes-Benz.

