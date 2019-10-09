Viktor & Rolf Mariage Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Represented by Karla Otto New York.

With Mariage Fall/Winter 2020 fashion artists Viktor&Rolf present a surreal winter garden by introducing intricate frost interpretations of classic bridal elements and seasonal flower embellishments.

Classic tweed and traditional lace are unexpectedly re-interpreted and uplifted as they become frosted embroideries and crystal patterns. The precious treatment is re-imagined as fresh and crisp snowflakes. Elegant, fitted and voluminous silhouettes are enhanced by delicate frosted tweed and frosted fur embroideries. In typical Viktor&Rolf fashion, otherwise masculine elements are infused with feminine ideals to give way to the spectacular.



Viktor & Rolf

Photos: Marijke Aerden

The Viktor&Rolf winter garden includes organically wrapped bows and dramatically draped wild roses with graphic petal detailing which gives each of the gowns a sculptural edge. This range also presents an abundance of Wisteria vines which add an ethereal touch and movement to the collection.

This season also introduces the dramatic high-low shirt dress. A feminine and chic interpretation of a masculine shirt featuring a shirt collar and modern plastron detailing. The hem is adorned with an extravagant volant that gives way to a striking Watteau train.

‘The Diana Dream’, this season’s standout piece, is a theatrical taffeta gown with plunging V-neck that is entirely constructed in petticoat style. Back interest is created with an open-back that gives way to an elaborate signature bow and voluminous train that highlights the extravagance of the gown.

The collection is produced in partnership with Justin Alexander, an international bridalwear designer and manufacturer.

##

Learn More

@viktorandrolf

viktor-rolf.com

With love,

FWO