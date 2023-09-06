FWO
Undertop Arrives at Its 10th Edition on the Catwalks of New York Fashion Week

With the bodysuit as the protagonist, the Brazilian label presents its “La Belle Saison” collection in search of a fresh and luminous season.
 
Undertop, a pioneering Brazilian brand in creating sculptural bodysuits that shape the body and make women feel self-confident, celebrates its 10th edition at New York Fashion Week, with a runway show scheduled for September 9th.

The desire for fluidity and good vibes are reflected in the collection titled La Belle Saison, which features over thirty bodysuit models, as well as tops and complementary pieces such as midi and maxi skirts, crop tops, and dresses. For the NYFW runway, the label is preparing a selection of pieces that celebrate the arrival of high summer and the New Year’s Eve.

 
Undertop


Photos: Augusto Carneiro

The designs are more innovative, sophisticated, and elegant, showcasing the skin and letting the essence manifest. Strategic cutouts, transparency in the garments, along with the choice of main fabrics like tulle, reaffirm the identity and unique DNA of the label.

Sizes range from Small to Extra Large, and for the first time, the brand also offers thong bodysuit options, giving more choices to its customers.

“The main purpose of Undertop is to help women see their inner beauty because it’s from the inside out that she will exude self-confidence and then feel beautiful in her own skin,” says Juliana Mansur, founder and creative director of the brand.

The La Belle Saison collection becomes even more iconic with the choice of noble fabrics, including linen, crepe, guipure, and mesh fabric. A touch of sparkle adds a special flair, along with the choice of colors ranging from natural basics and chic tones to black and vibrant shades of green, turquoise, red, and pink.

“I’m very happy to be able to bring Undertop to the NYFW catwalks once again. The brand was invited to showcase right at its inception in 2016 and has been a part of the official lineup of the world’s most important Fashion Week since then. We’re constantly improving, and it will undoubtedly be a runway show filled with celebrations,” comments Juliana Mansur.

After the NYFW show, the collection will be available at its Flagship Store in Shopping Iguatemi based in São Paulo, Brazil and on the brand’s e-commerce platform in mid-November.

