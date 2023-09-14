FWO
Ukrainian Designer Nizie Emirshah Opened New York Fashion Week

Nizie Emirshah the first Crimean Tatar fashion designer debuted her womens fashion brand NIZIE, opening night on September 7, 2023. From Ukraine, Nizie is the first Crimean Tatar designer to show, starting off the week with a powerful display of inclusivity.

In 2022, Nizie Emirshah moved to the USA from the Ukraine, seeking safety from the war. Nizie spent countless time rebuilding her life in a new country. On September 7th, Nizie had a formal debut showcasing her Spring/Summer 2024, collection for her brand NIZIE.

“This collection is for the strong, independent woman who is ambitious and yet feminine,” Nizie said. “Metallic silver ran throughout the collection, reminiscent of the stars in space, reflecting power and beauty”

Several powerful fashion icons came to show their support for NIZIE on the runway.

Powerhouse, Carol Alt (@modelcarolalt), closed the show, wearing a beautiful black dress, studded with pearls. Fashion influencer Ziba Lennox (@Zibalennox), modeled on the runway, wearing a stunning black crop top with wide-leg denim jeans.

 
Nizie Emirshah

Fashion News Live (@fnlnetwork), covered the event, Rocco Leo Gaglioti in attendance. Additional attendees included Senior Editor Vogue Latino America Jose Forteza, supermodel Roshumba Williams, actor Eric West, Tony & Grammy nominee Orfeh, Derek Warburton, CEO of FWO Pablo Starr, and NY Times bestselling author Rhonda Vetere.

