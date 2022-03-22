Ukrainian Conceptual Brand Dzhus Evacuated Its SS22 Drop to Donate 30-50% of Sales Profit to Army and Animal Shelters

For DZHUS team, February 24 began with explosions all over the horizon, as Russia started its attack against Ukraine.

“I got petrified with terror. In 5 minutes, I was packing an emergency bag. We called our relatives to check if they were alive” – designer Irina Dzhus recalls.



Dzhus

Together with her husband and business partner Anatolii Elgert, and their 3 cats, she had to spend the next 4 days in a basement, hiding from bombing, before they could finally take the risk to escape from Kyiv suburbs.

“The first few days were the most horrific. I was so shocked that I could neither sleep, nor eat or even breathe properly,” Irina shares.

Then it took about 40 hours of an extremely tough journey to get to a safe place. The brand (and the cats) found their temporary refuge in Warsaw, Poland.

It was only possible to bring as many outfits as would fit in one luggage piece, so the hard choice was made immediately – and a small SS22 drop was given a chance. Until the team finds a way to resume their production processes, they have focused on stock sales.

As an ethical and cruelty-free brand, DZHUS cares about animal rights in the first place, especially now that many pets are abandoned. To help protect them, DZHUS will be donating part of the profit to animal shelters and support Ukrainian army with an equal amount. The rest of the funds will be used to maintain the brand’s activity.

DZHUS gained recognition because of its multipurpose wardrobe items that transform radically, including modification of clothes into bags and headpieces. The avant-garde yet highly functional designs embody the brand’s vision of sustainable consumption without limitation of creativity. Irina Dzhus has always considered fulfilling these innovative concepts her personal destination, whatever challenges she’d have to overcome.

During this hardest time for all Ukraine, it is crucial that the international cultural community consolidates in a mission to save authentic heritage of this peaceful, independent country.

To buy DZHUS products, go to https://www.irinadzhus.com/shop

For more information about the brand, visit here.

You are also welcome to donate any amount to Ukrainian army here.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDITS

Art direction and styling: Irina Dzhus

Photo: Alexey Ponomarev

Video: Jorj Jorburj

Music & sound design: EYIBRA

Makeup & hair: Yulia Vasilkovskaya, Nika Vorobiova, Ivanna Savchuk / 96 Group

Models: Svitlana Opanasiuk / Model Scouting Bureau, Amina Dossymbayeva / Kmodels, Grace / Ecos, Sasha Yatsiuk / Cat-B

Styling assistants: Maria Norets, Andrii Popov

Cruelty-free footwear House Martin

The photos and the video were created with the support of Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

##

Learn More

irinadzhus.com

With love,

FWO