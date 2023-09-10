Tyler Grosso’s Grand Opening of Fashion Brand Electric Sunshine

Electric Sunshine’s Grand Opening in Nolita, NYC, on Saturday, August 25th, showcased diverse collections catering to a broad spectrum of personal styles. From classic pieces that exude sophistication to avant-garde creations that challenge conventions, each garment is a canvas that empowers individuals to curate their narratives through clothing. Tyler Grosso, one of two brand owners and the creative director, helped create a successful debut collection and awe-inspiring launch event, making an influential mark on the fashion world.

Tyler Grosso, known for fashion modeling, captivated the world’s attention this past weekend by launching Electric Sunshine with business partner Artit Mangkang. The night showcased creative prowess, combining unique artistic visions with the energetic spirit of the city. Electric Sunshine is more than just a clothing brand; it’s a chic Japanese-inspired high-fashion men’s brand that focuses heavily on geometric balance, locally sourced fabrics, and highly creative designs that defy conventions and redefine style norms. The brand features unexpected silhouettes with primarily a black palette that challenges traditional fashion norms.

The Grand Opening event was a stunning display of creativity and style, perfectly mirroring the essence of Electric Sunshine. Held in the heart of Nolita, the boutique featured the brand’s 2023 F/W collection, showcasing an array of apparel that effortlessly merged streetwear elements with high-fashion sensibilities. These myriad garments ranged from neoprene shirts with minimal designs to intricately tailored jackets. Some of the standout pieces from the collection were an oversized gold and black puffer jacket that zips past the neck, a large raincoat made from uniquely specialized waterproof technology, and a unique metallic silver overall with a matching jacket. The brand’s willingness to experiment with fabrics and ingenious designs resulted in incredibly tactile and visually stunning pieces. Tyler Grosso’s vision for the brand extends beyond clothing; it fosters a sense of community, self-expression, and being unapologetically yourself.



The evening drew a diverse crowd of influencers, fashion enthusiasts, creatives, and renowned personalities from the fashion industry to celebrate Electric Sunshine. The event served as a meeting ground for individuals passionate about pushing boundaries and challenging conventional fashion norms. Upon entering, guests were greeted by a curated techno playlist from DJ Senaido, who set the tone for the evening. The boutique space featured interactive displays and visual projections that highlighted the brand’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Attendees were not merely passive observers; they became part of the experience, reflecting the brand’s emphasis on community and self-expression.

The Grand opening brought together art, style, and community elements, setting a high standard for future collection launches. As Electric Sunshine continues to illuminate the fashion world, it’s clear that Tyler Grosso’s unique perspective and creative prowess will continue to reshape and redefine fashion, captivating attendees and onlookers alike. Electric Sunshine represents a new chapter in Tyler’s career, providing a unique platform for continued artistic creation. As the brand establishes itself in NYC, it aims to encourage a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for pushing boundaries and embracing individuality for future endeavors.

