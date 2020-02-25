Two Point Point AW20 LFW Catwalk

Typically Atypical – Finding perfection in the imperfections.

Two Point Two is a genderless, all-inclusive, non- demographic and anti-conformist fashion label from India. It celebrates individuality, confidence and diversity. It aims to create an “agender” identity, which stands for neither of the binaries and yet for both. Two Point Two believes that beauty exists in every soul and it’s all about accepting and endorsing. We focus on the individual and not their gender, culture, race or size and support them to express their individuality through clothing even if it’s something unusual.

Designer, Anvita Sharma, began as an Post-graduate from Durham University in the UK before pursuing her Masters in Fashion at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan and Paris. Sharma went on to intern for established names both in India and Internationally, such as Rick Owens and Nachiket Barve, before moving back to India and launching Two Point Two.



Two Point Point

Two Point Two moulds together recognizable stereotypical feminine and masculine details, blurring the line between the differentiating binary genders and going beyond set conventions of society. These details are amalgamated with sartorial values in a gender-neutral and bold way. Every single garment can be worn by people of varying shapes, sizes and genders, as Two Point Two annihilate stereotyping and categorization that restricts people in boundaries.

Inspired by the past, every season the brand curates artists or historical events whose philosophy and work resonates with their mission to create fashion-forward pieces that defy the conventional norm and speak out of certain social issues. Their first collection was inspired by Marina Abramovic and Ulay’s performances exploring the limits of physical and psychic endurance, and specified gender roles. The others vary from the Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota to the historical revolution of the Zoot suits in the 1940’s. All their inspirations have one thing in common – REBELLION!

The brand also strongly believes in the empowerment of individuals and their economic sustainability. Consciously including the artistic endeavours of women weavers from two clusters in Bihar, India in their designs, by procuring Indian handloom silks and cottons. Their aim was to showcase them at an International platform such as “Scouting for India” by Vogue Italia and FAD resulting in their participation at the Vogue Talents Exhibit in Milan Fashion Week in September 2020. Having displayed their work in front of such a global audience gave them an opportunity to provide them with growth opportunities and further lead to development of these communities and in turn the country. The mixing of these traditional fabrics with an athleisure and modern feel in the silhouettes represents the oxymoron that Two Point Two really is.

For the AW20 show make up will be done by Katie Weldon and Solent Pro team using Illamasqua and hair will be done by Elle Page and the TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare. The Two Point Two AW20 Catwalk will be held during London Fashion Week on Friday 14th February at 20:30pm at Fashion Scout, Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London, WC1B 4DA.

@twopointtwostudio

twopointtwostudio.com

