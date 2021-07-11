Tropical Jungle Vibes Met Sustainability at LILIANA MONTOYA Swim’s Kickoff Show

On Thursday night, LILIANA MONTOYA Swim closed off Day 1 of PARAISO Miami Beach swim week, fiercely debuting the brand’s two new swim collections dropping for the 2022 season. As a model turned swimwear designer, Liliana Montoya opened and closed the show, strutting boldly alongside her team of diversely beautiful women.

The show began beautifully with a solo flutist performance, who set the stage for the lineup of models showcasing looks from the brand’s #FollowYourHeart Collection. These looks highlighted her signature detail, the gold-touched heart ornament.



Liliana Montoya

The show was broken up by a special montage video with a voiceover by the designer, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and environmental preservation, connecting to the brand’s use of recycled plastic bottles in their materials and charity for impoverished communities. This led to the showcasing of the second collection, GAIA inspired by the Goddess of Earth, with swimsuits and coverups incorporating details of the natural environment, particularly cheetah and floral patterns. A key fact to note is that many of the pieces are reversible and can be worn in a multitude of ways. Instead of purchasing one piece with a singular function, buyers can support sustainability and multi-purpose products, combatting fast fashion and limiting waste.

The live-streamed show was packed with socialites, celebrities, fellow designers, and other movers & shakers in the world of high fashion and style. Notable guests included influencers/models Katarina Zarutskie, Jasmine Tosh Stewart, Joy Corrigan, and Bunny Zingler, Maluma backup dancer Megan Mullin, Latin actress Celines Toribio, Love Island star Damian Powers, and Daniel Patrick Ellis from the Gossip Girl revival season.

You can shop the collection TODAY and this weekend at The Plymouth Hotel Pop-Up – 336 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

@lilianamontoyaswim

lilianamontoya.com

