Tove Spring Summer 2024 London Fashion Week

Renewed optimism is the sentiment explored in the TOVE Spring Summer 2024 collection. The gradual reawakening of the new season and the promise of languid summer days is mirrored through the effortless ease and subtle sensuality of the collection. Texture rooted in the natural world is explored through heritage Irish linens, shot through with soft sea greens and warm burnished tones, all set back against fresh chalk white. Delicate floral lace adjoins fluid silks in sand toned gold, black and strong vibrant red. While intricate wovens and gauzy tape yarns create relaxed open layers.

The confidence of the TOVE woman is reflected through the strength of the refined lines and brutalist architecture of the Hayward Gallery in London. This minimalist environment provides balance with the inherent femininity expressed throughout the collection. Twisted drape details discovered in sustainable jersey dress silhouettes. Clean bandeau necklines afforded to tailored jumpsuits and dresses, softly structured tailoring and the fluttering feathered hemlines of silk chiffon skirts.



Tove

New for the season is the introduction of our debut luxury leather Footwear Collection. Hand crafted in Portugal and Italy, this capsule collection completes the summer wardrobe for the TOVE woman. Comprised of a babouche slipper in tumbled leather, a timeless flat almond toe pump and an elegant flat sandal. These new signatures in warm cream, crisp white, black and rich red.

The bare and effortless summer beauty looks are enhanced with products from our sponsors Briogeo haircare and Orveda luxury skincare.

Founded by Camille Perry and Holly Wright in 2019, TOVE has forged its own path within the industry prescribing to a philosophy that gravitates around the TOVE woman. Subscribing to a season-less approach – every collection is a continuation of the one before with each piece designed to coexist with the chapters that came before. With an ethos focussed on sustainability and longevity TOVE creates a refined, feminine perspective for the modern woman.

CREDITS

Stylist Clare Richardson

Make up Lynsey Alexander using Orveda Skincare

Hair Cim Mahoney using Briogeo Haircare

Nails Adam Slee

Casting Rosie Vogel

Production Family

Music Ava Leoncavallo

PR VSJ Consulting, US

AP Communications, UK

