Top Anti-Aging Trends Dominating 2023

Almost everybody hopes to age gracefully, and the numbers show that. Reports show that 62% of Americans use anti-aging products. But Americans aren’t the only people turning to anti-aging treatments. It’s becoming a global phenomenon, which is why the global anti-aging market size is expected to grow from $64.0 billion in 2023 to $109.8 billion by 2030.

One of the main reasons for this increasing demand for anti-aging treatments is how effective they have become over the years. And that’s probably thanks to a massive improvement in beauty science, giving people a chance to improve their looks better than they would’ve probably two decades ago. So whether you’re looking to restore your youthful glow, smoothen those stubborn wrinkles or treat sagging skin, you can use plenty of top anti-aging options.

One such option has to do with dermal fillers. As the name suggests, dermal fillers fill up or plump areas on the skin to smoothen them up. This treatment usually targets wrinkles and stubborn creases on the skin, creating a more youthful appearance. These fillers are applied as an injection, and your treatment plan can be customized or personalized to suit you. What’s for sure is that you can recapture your vibrant, youthful self once it’s done properly.

The treatment is also very versatile, as you can target various parts of your body, including your nose, skin around the eyes, forehead, lip lines, cheeks, and your face. Even better, you can enjoy the many benefits of dermal fillers with little or no downtime. There are also different types of procedures or treatments available. For instance, you can opt for collagen-boosting fillers or use hyaluronic acid as fillers.

Chemical peels are another effective anti-aging treatment trending in 2023. This option is mainly used on the face, neck, and hands and works by exfoliating the outer layer of the skin – but not in the way you’ll expect from your daily exfoliating cream. While it’s non-evasive, this treatment can accelerate your body’s collagen synthesis, which results in improved signs of anti-aging. Moreover, the results are almost instantaneous. Exfoliating your skin’s outer layer initiates a regeneration process, resulting in a more even tone, fewer wrinkles, and smooth-looking skin.

Chemical peels also work well on mild scars, dull skin texture, and age spots. You can target areas on your face, such as wrinkles or creases around your eyes and mouth. The treatment is also available in different intensity levels, from superficial to medium to deep. Of course, this will depend on your beauty needs, the state of your skin, and what results you desire to see. Just like dermal fillers, chemical peels also cause no downtime. But you can expect mild side effects like itching and reddening – all of which will fade after a couple of days maximum.

Another new and recently trending treatment involves using stem cells to ‘cure’ aging. Known as rejuvenating stem cell therapy, it focuses more on slowing the aging process than just targeting or rejuvenating specific skin parts. This treatment is comparatively new, and there’s still a lot of research needed to perfect it, but there’s a lot to be positive about. For example, available knowledge on human stem cells shows that it’s possible to delay the aging process and increase the human lifespan, and that’s where this treatment option comes in. Together with anti-aging genes, rejuvenating stem therapy or stem infusion can create a sophisticated shield in the body capable of preventing or, at least, slowing down the effects of aging.

The procedure works by ‘introducing’ youthful human stem cells into the body to help rejuvenate old stem cells, allowing the body to age more gracefully. It’s even expected to reverse some of the effects of aging in some cases. Newly introduced youthful stem cells can delay aging in several ways, including modulating the immune system, regenerating damaged tissue, protecting against oxidative stress, enhancing body repair mechanisms, and reducing inflammation. All these are backed by research and show much to be excited about regarding anti-aging.

From something to be excited about to an already popular procedure, botox remains one of the top anti-aging treatments this year. Botox and Dysport have trended in recent years, with the former evolving over the past 20 years. Both injectable neurotoxins have become very effective in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They work by temporarily paralyzing the underlying facial muscles. These muscles are responsible for causing dynamic wrinkles around the eyes and forehead. Aside from being effective, they’re both minimally invasive and require little to no downtime. That means you’ll start seeing the desired results quickly without worrying about a lengthy healing process. Admittedly, botox, in particular, looked very unnatural during its first years as a treatment. But advancements in treatment techniques and formulations have created more natural-looking outcomes for many while improving comfort.

Rejuvenative stem therapy isn’t the only option capable of restoring general youthfulness. Another very effective option is hormone replacement therapy. This treatment aims to replenish the hormones needed to function properly, which means it holds many advantages over the other treatment options already mentioned. Experts in this treatment usually combine or integrate it with the right nutrition and fitness, which works wonders for people with hormone imbalance. And you’ll see the results on your entire appearance. Hormone replacement therapy isn’t just for appearance; it gives you a youthful feel that positively affects your appearance. Its anti-aging effect also comes with many additional benefits like improved energy levels, improved fat loss and muscle tone, better concentration, and memory, improved mood and sleep quality, relief from symptoms of menopause and andropause, as well as better overall health. Opting for this treatment means choosing to improve the quality of your life in general and not merely trying to look good or young.

Sometimes, you only want to target one part of your body you don’t like rather than enhance your general appearance. Kybella is another top anti-aging treatment this year, designed purposely to target a specific part of your body – under your chin. This is a perfect treatment option if you have excess fat under your skin (aka double chin). As you get older, the fat pad under your skin also grows and begins to sag, making you look years older than you are. Of course, this does not happen to everybody, but those who experience it are the majority. Otherwise known as jowls, studies reveal that as many as 68% of people have it. Kybella, admitted as an injectable, is designed to dissolve in that area under your chin.

Depending on how severe your case is, you might need more than one treatment session to achieve the results you desire. But here’s the best part, unlike other treatments like Botox or fillers, your skin will not return to its sagging state after a Kybella treatment. In other words, once the fat in that area dissolves, it does not return. The procedure is also painless, although it’s possible to experience discomfort for a few days during your healing period. But it’s important to note that while double chin is a common aging problem, some medical conditions like salivary gland inflammation, kidney disorders, Cushing’s disease, and underactive thyroid can contribute to it. So, speaking with your doctor before you do anything about it is best. In fact, it’s best to first consult a doctor before undergoing any body-transformative procedure.

Moving on, skin rejuvenation techniques without heat treatment are also becoming increasingly trendy. You probably already know that most treatments over the years have combined heat and light energy at low fluences to target the inner layers of the skin. But recent techniques are doing away with the heat thanks to new technological advancements. For example, devices like Ellacor can help tighten the skin, make it look younger, and reduce the appearance of scars without using any form of heat, thanks to a novelty in the beauty industry called micro-coring. This device has hollow needles capable of removing thousands of micro-cores from the skin. Don’t confuse this with micro-needling. While both procedures use hollow needles to stimulate collagen production under the skin, micro-coring has the added benefit of removing dermal tissue instead of displacing it. It’s proving to be a super-effective wrinkle treatment for the face and needs a shorter healing time than procedures that use heat and light energy.

But the increasing popularity of heatless treatment in no way means that treatments that use heat and light energy are no longer effective or popular. Many people still opt for procedures like Sculptra and Sylfirm X to help reduce the effect of aging on their skin. Both treatment options use radiofrequency (RF) technology, which applies heat to the skin to help it produce new collagen fibers. This skin-tightening treatment triggers the release of heat-shock proteins to help produce new collagen. Sculptra and Sylfirm X work together to address different aging issues beyond improving skin tightness or elasticity. For example, these non-invasive treatments can also restore volume to areas of the skin that have lost fullness over time while helping to treat sagging skin.

