Tomas Redrado Art Debuts Newest Exhibit, Ping Pong, Featuring the Art of Miranda Makaroff and François Thevenet.

Hot Miami art gallery Tomas Redrado Art, known for curating the world’s most comprehensive and inspiring present Argentine art catalog, celebrated the opening of their most moving exhibit to date, PING PONG, on Monday, November 28, with an invitation-only reception. A who’s who of Miami VIPs enjoyed cocktails while experiencing the exceptional new PING PONG exhibit, which features the works of multidisciplinary artist Miranda Makaroff and contemporary illustrator and artist François Thevenet.

World-renowned fashion designer Esteban Cortazar, Latin Grammy award winning music artist TAINY, and contemporary artist Guadalupe Rayna, enjoyed the beautiful works of art by both Makaroff and Thevenet. Stylist, dancer, artist, and influencer, Angeles Almuna, Founder of educational sound school NAMO Sanctuary, Noelia Madiedo, and Founder and CEO of ADMARI, the modern tea cultural center, Adrienne Etkin, were also in attendance, basking in the beautiful pieces that debuted exclusively at PING PONG.

Tomas Redrado

PING PONG excitedly marks the first time Miranda Makaroff has exhibited in the United States and the first time she and François Thevenet have exhibited together, though the two are hardly new acquaintances. Miranda Makaroff and François Thevenet have known each other since early in Thevenet’s career, as Makaroff has been a longtime collector and admirer of his work.

Makaroff’s own pieces for PING PONG are inspired by a negative tarot card reading she received, which inspired her to change her future for the better and make beautiful art. PING PONG creates a profound dialogue through the paintings and sculptures of two internationally acclaimed artists, truly delighting and provoking its audience. Let us know if you need additional information in order to run coverage.

