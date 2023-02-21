Titov FW23 Collection New York Fashion Week

The TITOV Fall Winter 2023 Collection juxtaposes bold and feminine design elements with traditional accents that have been updated for modern times.

The collection features ethereal textures and geometric fabrics that create a sensory experience, whether the pieces are worn for everyday or special occasions. The sharp silhouettes are inspired by historical New York architecture and provide a contrast to the curves of the human form, while the brand’s signature neon green is incorporated throughout.

The FW23 Lookbook showcases the collection against a rich and vibrant background with chaotic details that reflect the energy of the pieces. TITOV’s use of non-traditional models is a staple of the brand, with women who have impressive careers and companies in NYC chosen to showcase the collection. These models embody the beauty and ease of wear that is inherent in the collection, making it accessible to all women.

Titov

After the showcase, wholesale appointments will be available by emailing masha@titovlabel.com.

TITOV is a lingerie brand launched by Masha Titova in May 2019. Before launching the brand Titova worked for high end brands such as Marc Jacobs & YEEZY. Based in NYC, TITOV brings exclusivity into the lingerie space, by offering small batches, limited edition drops, and made to order models. The brand is known for its use of shocking color combinations and nontraditional fabrics for lingerie use.

TITOV FW23 Collection Link: Available on 2.14.2023 on NYFW.com

##

Learn More

@titovlabel

titovlabel.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO