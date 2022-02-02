threeASFOUR Announces Custom, On-Demand Apparel & Accessories Available for Purchase

High-end designer, threeASFOUR, has launched the “Kundalini” made-to-order collection by threeASFOUR X Kornit. Initially debuted at NYFW Fall 2021, the Kundalini line is inspired by nature and the seven chakras.

Customers will now be able shop select garments and accessories, and customize them by choosing from a number of threeASFOUR textile designs. The practice of on-demand shopping and production will enable threeASFOUR customers to personalize designs, like the SS21 Heart Tank, bringing runway fashion to their personal closets.

On-demand production of garments and accessories is no easy feat, but through its partnership with Kornit Digital, threeASFOUR is able to produce the exact amount of printed fabric needed to create each item, rather than purchasing hundreds of yards of fabric that could go unused. Kornit Digital’s on-demand production ecosystem uses up to 95% less water, 94% less energy and generates up to 83% less greenhouse gas emissions relative to traditional analog production processes.

The "Kundalini" made-to-order collection is now available at threeasfour.com. You can learn more about threeASFOUR and Kornit's collaboration on the NYFW Fall 2021 Kundalini collection and how sustainability of fashion is possible via cutting edge technology, see more here.

threeasfour.com

