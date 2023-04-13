If kisses were stars, I would give you the sky.

Fresh, modern, and fashion-forward, the THEIA Bridal Spring 2024 Collection flirts with dramatic proportions and thoughtful attention to detail. Set against an abstract backdrop of an ever-changing moon, the celestial and ethereal mood of the collection is meant to inspire. Twists on classic silhouettes, tactile fabrics, and embroideries mimicking constellations evoke a vibe of tomorrow’s bride.

The exaggerated proportions of the AURORA ball gown collide with an edgy, striated ottoman organza fabrication. Strategically placed cutouts, large-scale floral embroideries, and sensuous ruching showcase the wearers’ figure.

An emphasis on transformative styling incorporates detachable lace sleeves, satin cowls, Watteau trains in luxurious mikado, and a whimsically embroidered tulle cloak.

Theia Spring 2024 Collection

The provocative STELLA mini dress with cutwork floral applique festively celebrates the occasion and, when paired with a golden embroidered cathedral veil, teases her guests in jest with a nod to the untraditional. For our THEIA bride, style is universal.

