Attitudes and perceptions toward cosmetic surgery have undergone a significant shift in recent years. What was once deemed a taboo subject, carrying negative stereotypes, has now gained greater social acceptance and a more positive image.

Cosmetic surgery is experiencing a significant surge in popularity, as displayed by the increasing interest and demand for cosmetic procedures. According to a 2021 report on North America’s cosmetic surgery market, the industry is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34% between 2021 and 2028. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons behind the rise of cosmetic surgery and its evolving perception in society.

Celebrity Influence

Hollywood has long been recognized as a driving force behind beauty standards, both on and off the screen. The rising number of celebrities undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance their appearance has significantly contributed to its growing acceptance within society, helping the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures to gradually fade away.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in technology have revolutionized the quality and precision of cosmetic procedures. Innovative tools such as ultrasonic knives have enhanced surgeons’ abilities to perform procedures with improved accuracy and reduced risk for patients. Other notable examples of the advancements in the field of plastic surgery include the revolutionary BYUN Facelift, pioneered by renowned cosmetic surgeon Michael Byun MD.

Social Media

The impact of social media on cosmetic surgery trends is undeniable. With influencers and online celebrities making their careers based on their appearance, looking good has become paramount. As a result, many turn to cosmetic surgery to enhance their looks as well as their careers further fuelling the emphasis on aesthetics in popular culture.

In addition, social media provides a platform for individuals to showcase idealized, and often unattainable versions of themselves through carefully curated images and editing tools. In an effort to reach this aspirational standard, many followers are also turning to cosmetic surgery in their pursuit of physical perfection.

Greater Affordability

Historically, cosmetic surgery has been associated with the rich and famous, making it a lucrative field for plastic surgeons. However, given the increased competition, the entry of new practitioners, and alternative procedures the landscape is evolving, leading to a decline in overall costs.

The greater affordability of cosmetic surgery coupled with greater cultural acceptance has prompted more people to consider these procedures, resulting in demand outstripping supply and consequently bringing prices down.

Greater Accessibility

The rise in demand for cosmetic surgeries has attracted a growing number of medical practitioners to enter the field. A few years ago, the world of cosmetic medicine was predominantly filled with plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and facial surgeons. However, the field has since opened up as medical practitioners in other areas of expertise are changing their areas of practice and turning to the business of beauty. This influx of practitioners has made cosmetic procedures more accessible to the general population.

From technological advancements to the influence of Hollywood celebrities, the rise of cosmetic surgery can be attributed to several factors. Only time will tell whether this upward trend will continue, but at least for now, it shows no signs of waning.

