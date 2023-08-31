The Luminous Runway of Kevin Rojas at CRFW: A Tribute to Daniela Ruiz

In the vast world of fashion, where each runway show aims to leave an indelible mark, Kevin Rojas’s presentation at the Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW) stood out not just for its aesthetic appeal, but for the powerful message it carried. With a collection that blended innovation with homage, Rojas made a statement that won’t be easily forgotten

At the show was none other than Elton Ilirjani, a name that has become synonymous with charismatic presence and elegance. Walking for Rojas, Ilirjani’s regal stride and innate understanding of the garments added depth to an already multi-layered collection. But his participation was more than just another model walking the ramp. By aligning with Rojas, Ilirjani signified his commitment to the cause Rojas was highlighting – a tribute to the late Daniela Ruiz. For those unacquainted, Daniela Ruiz was more than just a name. She was a force to be reckoned with, a transgender activist who tirelessly worked towards the rights and recognition of the transgender community. Her untimely passing left a void in the hearts of many, and Kevin Rojas made sure her memory shone bright at CRFW.



Daniela Ruiz

Photos: Elias Mesen, Freddy Chevez

The collection, with each piece more stunning than the last, seemed to tell a story of Ruiz’s journey. The colors, the fabrics, and the intricate detailing alluded to her struggles and triumphs. From deep blues representing the melancholy of the battles she faced to radiant golds symbolizing her victories, the palette was both somber and celebratory. But beyond the visual narrative, what truly resonated was the message of inclusivity and acceptance. Models of diverse backgrounds and identities graced the runway, emphasizing that beauty and fashion are for everyone, irrespective of their gender identity. In the competitive realm of fashion, designers often chase trends, seeking to be the next big thing. But with this runway, Kevin Rojas proved that fashion could be both timely and timeless. By paying tribute to a beacon of hope like Daniela Ruiz, and by having icons like Elton Ilirjani walk for him, Rojas created a magical evening that celebrated life, love, and acceptance.

As the show concluded, the applause wasn’t just for the breathtaking designs, but for the thought and soul poured into the tribute. In that moment, everyone present knew they’d witnessed more than a fashion show – it was a celebration of a life lived with purpose and a call for a future where everyone is embraced for who they truly are.

