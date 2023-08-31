The Games Every Passionate Fashionista Must Play Today

There is no denying the intertwining of clothing from the likes of New York and video game design in the modern environment. We’ve even seen the emergence of fashion-themed games that are accessible on a variety of different gaming platforms, with fashionistas everywhere embarking on a number of fashion-related gaming adventures in today’s world.

It’s certainly entirely understandable why passionate fashionistas would want to play games dedicated to the industry, too. In the same way that sports fans explore titles dedicated to their favorite sports and foodies enjoy food-themed board games, people with an interest in fashion understandably take to gaming products that are related to all things style. Thankfully, in today’s innovative world, there are some seriously solid games to sample. Below is a look at just some of them.

My Universe – Fashion Boutique is popular on PlayStation

A title for PlayStation gamers, My Universe – Fashion Boutique tasks players with having to design their very own fashion collection. As well as having to manage a fashion store and keep customers happy, this excellent game offers a variety of other fashion-related tasks to smash through. The main aim in this one, though, is to run your store properly, complete a variety of mini-games, become a renowned fashion designer in the process, and even organize your own model shows. A highly detailed release with plenty of things to keep you busy, My Universe – Fashion Boutique is an excellent product.

Get the party started in A Night Out slot

An online casino game developed by Playtech, A Night Out slot features a bevvy of stylish women as they party the night away and turn heads in a vibrant atmosphere. This favored casino product has five reels and 20 variable paylines, while the adult cartoon style makes for a highly pleasurable gaming package. With the symbols in the game consisting of glamorous women and refreshing drinks, plus a range of other designs, this stylish casino slot is well worth exploring.

Covet Fashion is a great option on mobile

If your PC and console gaming days are firmly behind you, then you might be enjoying the convenience of smartphone gaming instead. A product that is well-liked on portable handheld devices at the moment is Covet Fashion, a free-to-play dress-up game where fashionistas are tasked with dressing up a range of characters in the best way possible. With real-life brands to shop at, things to unlock, and fashion contests to enter, this fun but challenging game will keep you busy for a good while. The fact that it’s on mobile means that Covet Fashion can be dipped in and out of with ease, too.

Lady Popular is a top free game

Accessible on Android devices, be it a mobile phone or a tablet, Lady Popular is a top free game that has been entertaining the fashion-conscious for a good few years now. Another dress up game that is up there with the aforementioned Covet Fashion, Lady Popular features new events every week that add another layer of intrigue to this top title. As well as having clothes to unlock and making the most of a selection of customizable features for your character, this solid fashion title serves up a range of other tasks for you to get stuck into. Lady Popular isn’t the most intricate release you’ll ever play, but it sure is fun.

Other games every passionate fashionista needs to play includes Pocket Clothier (mobile), Imagine Fashion Party (Nintendo Wii), Fashion Shopping Mall (PC), Cindy’s Dressup Friends (mobile), Mystic Prince Dress Up (mobile), and Fashion Show Makeover Mega Pack (Xbox One).

