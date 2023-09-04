Tanner Fletcher to Debut Spring / Summer 2024 Collection with First Runway Show Titled “Beauty Pageant”

Tanner Fletcher is pleased to announce the debut of the Spring / Summer 2024 collection with the brand’s first ever runway show set to take place at 5pm on Tuesday, September 12th. Titled “Beauty Pageant,” the brand’s latest NYFW outing will showcase a modern take on the concept of a beauty pageant, celebrating inclusivity and diversity throughout – an integral part of the Tanner Fletcher brand ethos since its inception. To bring this concept to life, the brand has partnered with the Miss Universe Organization for the show, bringing a new air of pageantry to fashion week this season.

“Beauty Pageant” will showcase an array of nostalgia-inducing looks designed by the young couple behind the brand, Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. Fusing vintage inspiration with the brand’s signature modern twist, each look will be thoughtfully curated to redefine elegance and individuality for the modern consumer. As with all presentations, Tanner Fletcher’s forthcoming show will continue to celebrate diversity, empowerment, and breaking free from stereotypes. The brand’s unique collaboration with The Miss Universe Organization marks a pivotal moment, showcasing the beauty of all identities, regardless of gender, race, age, or sexuality. By reimagining the beauty pageant concept through the lens of Tanner Fletcher’s universe, the show underscores the message that beauty, authenticity and talent transcend conventional norms.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Miss Universe Organization on a Beauty Pageant of our very own. It’s wonderful to open up the world of Tanner Fletcher to other organizations who share a similar, uplifting and empowering vision. We are aligned on the belief that all people no matter the societal boxes they have been put into deserve to act as their authentic selves and be celebrated for it,” says Fletcher Kasell, Co-Founder / Co-Creative Director

Tanner Fletcher is a 2023 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist, and this will be the brand’s third showing at NYFW. The brand launched in 2020, tapping into the methodology one would use to arrange and decorate a home, reimagining a world in which inclusivity and acceptance is paramount. Each season is approached as another opportunity to build up underrepresented groups, giving everyone the chance to dress and live as they please.

Prices for the new collection will range from $200 – $7,000, and most garments by Tanner Fletcher are produced in New York City.

Tanner Fletcher collections are available to shop online at TannerFletcherStudios.com as well as at select retailers.

