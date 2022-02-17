Tanisi, An Emerging Southeast Asian Designer, FW22 Collection During NYFW

TANISI, the emerging Southeast Asian brand debuted their FW22 Collection entitled FIORIRE (meaning to flourish) at Flying Solo; 433 Broadway Main Rooftop during New York Fashion Week.

Tanisi is a celebration of timeless elegance with a mix of subtle and bright colors, with heavily hand worked and handloomed fabrics. Designer, Shreya Patel sought to showcase the talent and employ skilled artisans and women alike.



Tanisi

Photos: Jamie Benjamin

“We hope to flourish side by side with our artisan, preserving the craftsmanship and talent. This collection pays homage to our fashion heritage, and to the hearts of artisans that work day and night to bring the vision to life in the form of these lavishly adorned bold pieces.” says Designer, Shreya Patel.

Shoes were provided by E’MAR.

About Tanisi:

Tanisi (meaning goddess); was created by Designer, Shreya Patel. She started designing when she moved to the US in 2016, leaving behind her career as a Financial Analyst and decided to turn her passion for designing into a venture. As the brand continued to flourish, she decided to take control of production by starting her own design house with her daughter, Axi Patel. The label aims to grace the silhouettes of women everywhere and make them feel confident in their styling. Our embroidered pieces come in timeless shapes and can easily make you the center of attention, anytime and anywhere.

##

Learn More

alwaystanisi.com

emaritaly.com

With love,

FWO