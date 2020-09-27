Takeonlabel Launches FW20 With a Women in Charge Focus

Introducing TAKEON’s FW2020 collection, ‘WE ARE HERE’.

Through this season, TAKEON invites women into the game. This season focuses on the values of women and capturing the mutation of femininity and masculinity.



In a world that’s constantly connected through social media and beyond, we take a step back and let our connected mind and imagination take charge. This energy is directly reflected and has inspired our collection to build for the future and stay connected. TAKEON further expands into the world of modern tailoring incorporating functional and modular design. With compliments of hand drawn graphics cohesively styled together with in-season essentials and supreme in quality. TAKEON enters a new level for the future of streetwear.

With the success and outreach of SS20, TAKEON moves forward with the suit not only because of the color palet blend with fabrics but to stand by the “Women In Charge” as a brand backbone.

The collection ranges from Elevated 3 piece suits in Red, Soft grey, black and blue with details such as hidden pockets and yellow pull strings to increase or decrease the fitting, as well as a tye-die set of hoodies and crop t shirts. Also a puffer jacket which comes in multiple surface textures and the TAKEON logo on the upper left chest.

TAKEON’s FW20 collection will launch exclusively at extra butter as well as online at TAKEONLABEL.com September 18th.

