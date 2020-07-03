TAKEON X Colin Ozawa Sets To Launch

This summer we introduce you to a collaboration for the community, for the culture, and the dreamers at home ready for the new age to come. As we reflect at home of memories of the past or dreams of the future, we step into a world that is ours. Unknown, different, fantastical, and extraordinary . Introducing TAKEON Dream, a collaboration with artist Colin Ozawa.

This collaboration between TAKEON and Colin Ozawa goes back to late 2019, where Colin and Chelsea Ma (Co-founder of TAKEON) met in Shanghai and became friends. The two admired each others works and immediately knew that a collaboration was in the works for the near future.



Being that 2020 has been a difficult year for most of the world, Chelsea and Colin wanted to express the position many of us were put in during quarantine. At home, daydreaming of a better world outside. ‘Kenny’ became the icon for our imaginations. We dream along side Kenny, a fantastical world of imagination and color and equality for all.

The TAKEON X Colin collaboration includes a 10 inch Toy figurine dressed in TAKEON’s SS20 suit apparel and a series of T-shirts with the Toy Figure logo. The analogy of bright colors used on the silhouettes are not only for brighter days ahead but to celebrate the recent pride month.

The collection will be available July 10th, online at https://www.takeonlabel.com and Extra Butter Retail store (125 Orchard).

