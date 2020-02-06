TAKEON Sets to Launch SS20 Collection Titled “Flore”

Founded in 2018 in Soho New York, TAKEON serves to create and bridge the gap between women’s wear and streetwear. Co-founders Chelsea Ma and Jessica Zhao strive to cross over quality, design and culture. As female streetwear enthusiasts, Chelsea and Jessica noticed that there was something missing when it came to “streetwear” clothing for women. “I feel that women are often underrepresented when it comes to streetwear.

Streetwear culture can often become a boys club but I believe that girls can wear mens suits and guys can wear women’s cardigan if they choose to.” states Chelsea. Both co-founders work to pursue quality, integrity, and originality for women and men within the new world of fashion. TAKEON currently sells in dozens of store world wide including Shanghai, New York, and Tokyo. Having completed 15 pop-ups in Soho New York, TAKEON continues to build a community centered brand that focuses on unisex and utility wear.

TAKEON’s facility enlists a team of seamstress whose detail-rich expertise spans over 20 years. Excess fabric not used in production is either recycled to reduce textile waste or disposed of in a non-toxic manner when necessary. The result: A studio-factory approach that moves away from traditional manufacturing practices in favor of an environment-friendly, sustainable system that prioritizes craft. We do this humbly, but with a firm belief that a responsible brand is a healthy one; that putting our values on the line pushes us to do our best.

Introducing TAKEON’s Spring Summer 2020 collection, FLORE*. Inspired by the natural world and the vivid colors of flowers, this collection is a continuation of story telling of the bridge of femininity in streetwear. This season created a focus on hybrid classics, following the nature of classic silhouettes mixed with sports wear details. Small touches as seen on the hybrid blazer jacket creates a path where the combination of functional details meet classic design. All four core colors used in SS20 speak to the playfulness of the collection, a highlight of the vibrancy and confidence one should have when wearing these reinterpreted classic designs. This can be seen on the hand tie-dye knit cardigans, hoodies, and t-shirts. The playful graphic designs depicting a cartoon woman and a man introduce the same narrative of bridging streetwear culture for men and women in a fun-loving way. All designs were named after iconic and traditional flowers according to color and silhouettes. Spring Summer 2020 is set to launch February 10th on Takeonlabel.com and world wide.

