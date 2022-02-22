Syra J. Autumn – Winter 2022 Collection

Syra J. Autumn – Winter 2022 Collection presented on the 19th February with Fashion Scout Digital Presentation.

SYRA J. is a contemporary Hong Kong womenswear whose image, quality fit and workmanship bridge every woman’s fashion fantasy to their reality. The brand believes that fashion is art and art is an expression and they stand for female empowerment through their clothes.



The AW22 Collection mirrors the vibrant atmosphere of women everywhere stepping out of their restricted lifestyles, their smiles, their passion, and desire for life. The collection captures the concept of “jewellery box”, the designer has created a collection that projects an artistic fantasy that alluring, shining and bold for the metropolitan women. The collection is heavily handcrafted, accented with removable strings of pearls and chains of gold. The clothing silhouettes range from puffy sleeves long flare dress to body hugging fits to account for every sophisticated cosmopolitan woman’s stylistic preference for each mood and every occasion, in the best quality that they can enjoy.

