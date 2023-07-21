SwimShow Presented its July Edition on Miami Beach, Bringing Together the Worlds of Swim and Resort Fashion

On July 8-10th, the highly recognized SwimShow trade show was back for its grand return at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center. As the first and most prestigious swimwear industry platform, SwimShow was ecstatic to celebrate its show’s revival. Bringing together an array of new brands, strategic partnerships and a fashion presentation that captivated exhibitors and attendees, alike.

Originating 40+ years ago as a collaboration of swim industry experts, SwimShow was founded with the noble purpose of uniting swimwear brands to foster growth within what is now internationally recognized as Swim Week. Each year both veteran swim brands and new-to-market brands flock from all over the world to join the SwimShow roster. New brands to the show this season included WeWoreWhat, Free-Est and Rhythm.



Notable swim brands that have shown at SwimShow year-after-year include Seafolly, Everyday Sunday, Public Beach, Gottex, La Blanca and dozens of others.

With each passing year, SwimShow has solidified its status as a trailblazer in the industry, continuously evolving and introducing exciting new features to enhance the show floor experience. Recognizing the diverse nature of the swimwear market, SwimShow thoughtfully developed show categories that assisted both brands and buyers in navigating the vast exhibition space at the Miami Beach Convention Center, enabling them to pinpoint their desired product categories effortlessly. NewNew highlighted emerging brands that are fresh to the market, while SwimCore showcased renowned brands that have achieved global recognition and acclaim. Lastly, SwimMode showcased innovative and disruptive brands that consistently set the trends for every new season. Judy Stein, the esteemed Executive Director of SwimShow, explained, “SwimShow is committed to representing all swim tiers and categories, our platform has a proud history of working with size-inclusive brands, trendsetters, and pioneers in sustainability. By bringing together the diverse group of brands, SwimShow aims to reunite the swim industry in a single, unified space”.

With four decades of unrivaled expertise, SwimShow earned its position as the premier industry platform for swimwear worldwide. Year after year, the event draws the crème de la crème of industry professionals, including buyers, designers, press, influencers, stylists, and fashion leaders from over 60 countries. It represents the full spectrum of the swim lifestyle, encompassing beachwear, resort wear, men’s and children’s swimwear, and a wide range of accessories. Season-after-season, the event attracts more than 7,500 attendees, all seeking to network, exhibit, and discover the upcoming trends that shape the industry in the coming year.

SwimShow brought together the swim industry at large by inspiring attendees and exhibitors through a photography exhibition, a sustainability and innovation focused panel discussion, a fashion presentation and an incubator with trend forecasting leader, WGSN, highlighting new-to-market, emerging brands.

On Day 1 of the show, SwimShow presented a fashion presentation during ‘happy hour’, called SwimSocial on Saturday, July 8th. Brands including Axil Swim, Body Glove, Eidon, Everyday Sunday, Florabella, Sandbar and Skye all presented looks from their latest collections. Buyers, brands and other attendees gathered to see the latest trends presenting the established and up-and-coming brands. To complement the exhibitors’ showcase, the brands showed five looks each on models closing out Day 1 of the show.

For the second year in a row, SwimLab, the innovative collaboration between SwimShow and WGSN, presented an exceptional opportunity for emerging designers to catapult their careers onto a global stage. With a focus on fostering talent and nurturing creativity, SwimLab provided a dedicated space where designers showcased their unique visions to influential buyers and industry professionals. This invaluable exposure propels aspiring brands towards the path of success, offering a transformative boost that propels them forward in the competitive swimwear industry. With SwimLab, the dreams of emerging designers are not only realized but amplified, as their brands take center stage and flourish within the international swimwear community.

This season’s brands chosen by WGSN included Axil Swim, Bee Surreal, Haus Label and Nua Swim.

Axil Swim launched in 2022 out of Los Angeles, the brand prides itself for using recycled fabrics in all of its suits and pairs with the tagline, ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ channeling its inclusive nature making suits for women of all shapes and sizes.

launched in 2022 out of Los Angeles, the brand prides itself for using recycled fabrics in all of its suits and pairs with the tagline, ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ channeling its inclusive nature making suits for women of all shapes and sizes. Bee Surreal , joined SwimLab from Colombia, created by 18 year old, Lolita Tobon, the brand’s focus is on the most important living beings on the planet, bees. Made from regenerated nylon, each suit is fully sustainable and BeeSurreal donates $4USD for every suit sold to Arbol y Miel, a non-profit organization supporting the livelihood of bees.

, joined SwimLab from Colombia, created by 18 year old, Lolita Tobon, the brand’s focus is on the most important living beings on the planet, bees. Made from regenerated nylon, each suit is fully sustainable and BeeSurreal donates $4USD for every suit sold to Arbol y Miel, a non-profit organization supporting the livelihood of bees. Haus Label a collection of timeless pieces for the active, outfit-repeating individual. The brand was born on New York City’s Lower East Side by Karina Trofimova. Pieces that translate from day to night; from pilates to work; from a bike ride to dinner with friends. Activewear, leisurewear, and everything in between. Based in NYC and ethically made in Latvia. Each piece is made of nylon made out of recovered ocean waste and post-consumer plastic bottles.

a collection of timeless pieces for the active, outfit-repeating individual. The brand was born on New York City’s Lower East Side by Karina Trofimova. Pieces that translate from day to night; from pilates to work; from a bike ride to dinner with friends. Activewear, leisurewear, and everything in between. Based in NYC and ethically made in Latvia. Each piece is made of nylon made out of recovered ocean waste and post-consumer plastic bottles. Nua Swim was founded by Ananda Saba who set out to design a swimwear brand that would capture the captivating sensuality the country is known for, inspired by its rhythm and soul. Nua – which means “naked” in Portuguese – wants you to embrace the skin you’re in. Each piece is made from luxurious eco-friendly and recycled fabrics, Nua Swim features eye-catching prints with playful pops of color, fun designs, and a Bossa Nova attitude! Nua Swim has partnered with Brazil Foundation where a % of all sales are donated to the Amazon Fund.

On Sunday, July 9th at 3PM, WGSN Swimwear Editor, Rebecca Saygi moderated a panel with the four new-to-market swim brands part of SwimLab. As all the brands part of the incubator focused on sustainability, social impact and launching a brand within the international swimwear community. The discussion touched on topics like environmental causes and technical advancements, and covered touchpoints that help the brands stand out within the market.

In an effort to represent the swim industry at large and inspire exhibitors and buyers, SwimShow collaborated with fashion & lifestyle photographer Matthew Sprout, this year’s artist in residency at SwimShow. His swim-inspired selection of images were on display throughout the 3-day show at “The Gallery”.

SwimShow recognizes the power of partnerships in driving success and growth. To that end, the event has forged strategic alliances with key players in the industry, fostering collaborations that extend beyond the confines of the trade show. These partnerships provide valuable opportunities for brands to expand their reach, access new markets, and forge connections that can propel their businesses to new heights.

The July 2023 edition was a spectacular showcase of the swimwear industry’s finest, a place where trends were set and connections were made that will shape the upcoming year for all exhibitors, alike.

With four decades of expertise, SwimShow is recognized as the leading industry platform in swimwear worldwide. SwimShow is where the very best gather and connect to network, exhibit and purchase next year’s trends. Held every July, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, SwimShow represents the full range of the swim lifestyle, inclusive of beachwear, resort wear, men’s, children’s and accessories. While attracting more than 7,500 buyers, designers, press, influencers, stylists, and other fashion industry leaders from over 60 countries across the globe, SwimShow continues to introduce new brands and create business opportunities that foster and support the growth of the swim industry.

