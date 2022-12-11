Suzy Amis Cameron’s RCGD Global Launches ‘Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework & Sustainable Style Guide’

RCGD Global’s Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework & Sustainable Style Guide is a free resource and interactive guide to help citizens make more conscious choices for the red carpet and everyday wear.

The comprehensive guide delivers an insightful, informative and accessible glimpse into the many ways the global apparel industry, from citizens and stylists to brands and communities, can participate to make more sustainable decisions.

In order to provide a call to action, the guide’s extended (23 page) edition drops with the news of RCGD Global’s partnership with Glamhive, an end-to-end, online platform providing personalised styling services worldwide. With this collaboration, Glamhive’s network of stylists will receive a copy of ‘Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework & Sustainable Style Guide’ to read and share with their clients, encouraging more conscious style choices.

Moreover, Glamhive will offer 10% off with the promo code RCGD10 to customers booking a sustainable stylist.

RCGD Global is a women-led company founded by Suzy Amis Cameron, known for its ‘From Moment to Movement’ slogan, empowers readers to find and decide which sustainability values they want to wear and why.

“With this guide we really sought to consolidate our deep knowledge and shed insight. The conversation about sustainable dressing on the red carpet too often falls on only one or two areas, vintage and rewearing, or sustainable textiles. These are definitely great ways to participate, there is a world of more out there. This is just a glimpse into what is possible. Plus, what you find in here is applicable across all apparel choices, not just red carpet ones so you can make impact…everyday!” – Suzy Amis Cameron

“We also recognise that there is no fully sustainable solution – for every suggestion, there is a counter effect or belief that can be offered – and many solutions are still yet to be found. Still, as we say in the guide, we believe in effort over idleness, and steps over leaps. Whether the red carpet or not, we all have special moments in our lives and this guide can help. Moreover, with our partnership with Glamhive, we will reach a wider audience and start a relationship with stylists, whom we consider great allies and shapers of red carpet culture and fashion-wide movement!” – Samata Pattinson, CEO – RCGD Global

Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework & Sustainable Style Guide is divided into fourteen sections, each providing insight on a plethora of sustainable fashion concepts, , whilst providing readers with solutions for their own apparel choices. Designed by Co: Brand Creatives, a collective of design professionals, to be as helpful as possible, the guide provides tangible ways to make a difference, no matter how small, alongside key criteria to look for when selecting a garment.

“We are delighted to partner with RCGD Global to give our stylist community access to RCGD Global’s Sustainability Style Guide: ‘Greening the Red Carpet’. I’ve seen firsthand the desire Hollywood’s top stylists and elite stylists worldwide have to create head-turning looks for their clients that are as sustainable as they are stunning — combined with their expertise, this guild gives stylists the insights and resources needed to make that happen.”

– Stephanie Sprangers, CEO & Founder – Glamhive

Topics covered include traditional and innovative textiles, sustainable dye practices, inclusivity and representation, cultural appreciation and appropriation, labour rights, circularity choices, sustainable styling, the role of stylists, end of life choices and value-driven sustainability. To wrap up, the guide holistically urges citizens, creatives and the industry as a whole to support

the introduction of legislation for socially responsible and environmentally conscious policies in their country and to be savvier when selecting apparel.

As the guide concludes, “There is no perfect solution, but you can choose to be more sustainable by exploring your values and looking for ways to demonstrate them with your sustainable fashion choices. Wear garments representing intrinsic values that align with your own. Step off the fast fashion train and slow down; shop with intention and buy for keeps. Believe in your ability to have an impact! Sustainable fashion is a layered concept of many things; organic, ethical or innovative textiles, toxin-free colours, diversity, inclusion and representation, labour rights, quality, longevity, certifications and more. With thoughtful consideration, you can consider these concepts and allow them to influence what you wear on the red carpet”.

##

With love,

FWO