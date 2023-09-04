Studio Wenjüe Lu Debuts at NYFW with “NEITHER” for Collection 2023

Studio Wenjüe Lu, a multi-disciplinary creative studio co-founded by Lulu (Wenjue Lu) and Michael (Chufeng Fang), is pleased to announce its New York Fashion Week debut with a presentation and performance piece titled, “NEITHER”, for its Collection 2023 on Wednesday, September 13th at 5pm in Long Island City.

“NEITHER” defies categorization, inviting audiences to explore a realm of nonconformity, integrity, and authenticity through the allegory of Plato’s Cave, presented via an immersive performance art piece. This fusion of fine art and fashion positions the studio as the embodiment of “Neitherness,” challenging materialism and trends, with the goal of amplifying hope and deliberate reality. In the studio’s own words, “Neitherness” refers to “the tendency to escape a singular definition, natural or man-made, earthly or cosmic, the eradication of ‘Eitherness’. The act of defining ‘Neitherness’ is a betrayal of ‘Neitherness’ itself.”

Here, “NEITHER” is not a word adopted to be catchy, but rather a disruptive stance the studio takes against a world overly obsessed with labeling and hashtagging – it’s an unbounded realm for creativity the studio hopes to carve out alongside like-minded creatives. “NEITHER” represents the unstable, untouchable, undefinable energies that permeate Studio Wenjüe Lu’s universe. “NEITHER” is a distress signal, beaming to all “Neitherers” roaming the world, haunted by the gravity of accumulated possessions and unchecked power, unwilling to be defined yet incapable of defying.

The presentation will spotlight the brand’s second collection of apparel, crafted slowly and thoughtfully over the course of a year. Taking a stand against the fast-paced cycle of fashion and time itself, Studio Wenjüe Lu titles each collection by the year in which it was created, rather than trying to predict trends in the season to come.

Established in 2020 as a response to the chaotic pace of contemporary existence, Studio Wenjüe Lu aims to capture the imagination of the creative world with a commitment to slowness and a profound interplay of diverse artistic expressions. The designers/artists, both born in 1998 in China, share an unwavering dedication to challenging the norms of the fashion industry. Lulu, a Parsons School of Design fashion design graduate, and Michael, with a background in media and culture from NYU, united to establish Studio Wenjüe Lu as a reaction to wastefulness and unethical practices in fashion. This creative rebellion extends to combatting commercialization, elitism, and profit-driven art through a thoughtful approach to fashion design and art.

Studio Wenjüe Lu weaves a tapestry of artistic mediums, blurring the lines between soft sculptures, garments, fiber art, poetry, and installations. This convergence sparks thought-provoking dialogues that challenge traditional boundaries and invite fresh interpretations. Reviving heritage and tradition through hand-weaving and folk craftsmanship, Studio Wenjüe Lu breathes life into all designs. This work celebrates indigenous artisans and reflects a devotion to preserving living traditions.

By selecting natural-colored fibers for their annual garment collection, Studio Wenjüe Lu communicates a nuanced language. Beyond mere color, this choice embodies naturalness, confronts superficiality, and encapsulates the essence of Taoist harmony. Garments are crafted to last a lifetime, with the studio offering a lifelong commitment to repair and transformation of any garments purchased, to ensure no piece ever ends up in a landfill and instead continues to evolve within the person’s wardrobe over the years.

About Studio Wenjüe Lu:

