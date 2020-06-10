Creatively is Transforming How Creatives Work and Connect

By Stacey Bendet, Founder of Alice and Olivia

To say that we are living through unprecedented times would be an understatement. As CEO and creative director of alice+olivia, I’ve witnessed the impact of COVID-19 on businesses firsthand. I know alice+olivia will get through this and thrive.

I also know others may not be so fortunate. In America alone, over 30 million people have filed for unemployment over the past several weeks—and among those anonymous numbers are countless creatives.

In these uncertain days, I believe the imagination, skill, and ambition of the creative community is more vital than ever. That is why I’m announcing the launch of Creatively, a new job platform designed to connect and help creatives across all disciplines find full-time and freelance work.

Creatively champions and connects the world’s creative community through best-in-class portfolios, collaborative features, and opportunities in a world where remote work will be more part of our lives than ever before. Most importantly: it’s designed by creatives, for creatives, to be a place to showcase work and connect authentically, and for companies and brands to discover amazing talent.

We know what the creative community needs right now is work—and that’s why we made the decision to fast track the launch of Creatively by several months. Our mission is to champion and help creatives. Our beta app and website launch today.

Both are completely free.

Here’s what makes our platform so unique:

Immersive Portfolios

Imagine the most beautiful gallery space, available for free. Creatively’s understated design doesn’t compete with your portfolio of work—it elevates it. The platform supports: photography, film, fashion design, branding, illustration, animation, CGI, app and web design, product development, interiors and architecture, emerging technologies, and much more.

Work Opportunities Around the Globe

Creatively’s driving mission is to build connections and opportunities for the creative community, full-time and freelance. Creatives expand their professional network by showing their work—and connecting with collaborators and brands.

A Platform to Connect and Collaborate

Creatively is an active space, designed for interaction, not just reaction—giving creatives a place to truly connect with peers, collaborators, co-creators and colleagues. Plus, our tools allow creators and companies to give co-creators credit, nurturing a community that recognizes the imagination and skill of its many individual members.

An Always-Expanding Creative Network

By recognizing and respecting the work of your past collaborators, you expand your network on the platform –– and invite others to join Creatively to claim credit for their best work.

You’ll find a range of creatives from the world of fashion, marketing, art, media, architecture, design, and entertainment on our beta platform, along with graduates from schools like Parsons, Pratt, SCAAD, and FIT. It is our hope and goal that you will begin to see our many brand partners and companies using Creatively to discover and hire talent for years to come.

As creatives seek to connect, collaborate, and discover opportunities, we believe Creatively will give them the tools they need to achieve their ambitions. If you’re a creative or if you’ve ever built a creative team, you know the truth is other professional networking sites don’t properly serve the community and don’t allow us to discover talent or see their work easily. I’ve experienced this first hand at alice+olivia and truly hope that Creatively becomes my way of giving back to the larger creative community.

Creatively isn’t just a platform, we’re a creative collective. And I can’t wait to see what we can achieve—together.

