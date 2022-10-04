Speaking Truth to Power: Nehera SS23 Paris Fashion Week

Your shirt is too low. Your pants are too masculine. In fact, don’t wear pants. Dress feminine. That’s too much. Don’t show your midriff. Show your shoulders. Cover up. You’re too dressed down. You’re too dressed up. Loosen up. Wear some color. That’s too much color.”

Femininity was constantly subjected to power judgments, whether through social norms or sartorial verdicts. This made us doubt, overanalyze, and overthink what we put on.

The Spring Summer 23 is a statement for the uncomplicated, the easygoing and the effortless. Furthering NEHERA’s foundation in tailoring, the collection introduces easy to operate wardrobe, mentally friendly and physically enjoyable.

The narrative arc of the collection is liberating the Woman from the tyranny of sartorial judgements and verdicts to empower freedom and self-expression.

The garments are self-evident, speaking and leading the Woman to unforced stylings as well as offering choice and versatility. The palette is urban, confidently exploring color blocking.

Coordinated monochromatic looks that range from understated hues to bold colors. No hesitation or second thoughts. Exploiting the brand’s experience and passion for tailoring, the collection is smoothly assembling sophisticated, deconstructed styles to simple, comfortable suits.

The print of the collection is the result of a collaboration with an artist based in Antwerp and born in Brastislava, Juraj Straka. Having grown up in Slovakia, it was an obvious choice for Nehera to collaborate with him. Having already collaborated for Schiaparelli and Dries van Noten, he comes this season to deliver his knowledge to the house Nehera. He digitalizes his painting to create a powerful pattern.

With SS23, NEHERA makes a statement that high fashion doesn’t need to be mentally exhausting, it can be easygoing yet elegant, simple yet erudite.

