South Asian Fashion Destination Pops Up in New York

The leading South Asian fashion destination, KYNAH, recently held a pop-up in New York bringing their carefully curated collection of authentic South Asian designs from top designers in India that includes bridal gowns, guest attire, resort wear, accessories and more!

KYNAH, meaning female leader, has been at the forefront of Indian luxury fashion, offering accessible designer clothing and accessories from the East to the West since 2017. Based in Los Angeles, founder Aisha Rawji launched the online store with a vision to redefine the way women customize, shop and wear Indian attire. Specializing in Guest, Resort and Bridal wear, KYNAH is more than a shopping destination – it’s a personalized experience that empowers women and lives on forever.

As customers and celebs began to take notice, KYNAH has rapidly grown in popularity, with fans tapping the fashion house for red carpet events, parties, and award shows. With a recent new storefront in LA, and upcoming popup in NYC, KYNAH has been called a “one-stop shop” for Indian fashion by “Never Have I Ever” star Richa Moorjani. Stars and influencers including Punam Patel, Sujata Day, Maryanne George, Swara Bhaskar, Sheila Marikar, Janina Gavankar, Anita Kalathara, and “The Wilds” star Sophia Ali have all embraced KYNAH, fusing their culture and style under the same spotlight.



KYNAH holds limited inventory and creates most of their pieces on a made-to-order basis to allow you to create something you will keep for years (since it was made just for you!) and to reduce waste. KYNAH envisions a world where all clothes are made-to-order, artisans’ work are highly valued, and pieces are kept for years to come.

