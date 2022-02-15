Son Jung Wan Enchanting Romance Collection Fall/Winter 2022

Son Jung Wan returned to NYFW for Fall/Winter 2022 sharing a collection focusing on emphasizing women’s silhouette through natural draping, voluminous pleating, and dramatic collar detailing with sophisticated yet rhythmical colors and textures.

Celebrity attendees included actors Eric West, Shannon Wallace, singer Iniko, RHOM Guerdy Abraira, Milane Fiesen, Jessica Markowski, Vienna Skye, Tanaye White and Jordan Emanuel along with a dose of reality TV & content creators including Aaliyah Jay.



