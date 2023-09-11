Snow Xue Gao S/S 24 Collection NYFW Launch

Lower East Side love



Snow’s S/S24 collection highlights the ever-evolving cultural kinship and how it has inspired her designs this past year. Recently, her flagship store celebrated its first anniversary, and she had the pleasure of meeting many artistic creatives as well as fashion connoisseurs.

From the murals down the block to the art galleries that fill Bowery, it is safe to say that the creative endeavors of this New York City cultural landscape are boundless. The Lower East Side is filled with a variety of masterpieces that have been making an impact in the community for over a hundred years.

After achieving this milestone, Snow better understands and embraces the challenges and successes that her brand faces as she enters the newest chapter of her eponymous womenswear brand. “We have received an overwhelming amount of support in the past year from our local community and people who come to visit for work or vacation”. Her main aspirations are to become an integral part of this neighborhood while motivating the youth to also pursue their endeavors.



Snow Xue Gao

Photos: Cheng Gong

Gao’s vision is to ensure that her SS’24 ready-to-wear collection can pair and complement each piece effortlessly. The collection boasts an array of versatile tops combined with sleek and stylish tweed blazers that also pair well with tailored pieces such as pleated skirts and wool trousers. Her style and juxtaposition are a modern take that also preserves traditional values which creates a magnetic attraction for many looking to upgrade their wardrobe. Her elegant floral print patterns which have been a staple throughout her career are seen in many tops and dresses and her familiar suiting looks display the signature asymmetric designs.

Photographer: Cheng Gong

Stylist: Snow Xue Gao

Makeup Artist: Wray Villanova

Production: Matthew Liu

Model: Carly Childers

Model: Michell Rodriguez

Stylist Assistant: Lena Blumberg

Stylist Assistant: Sophia De Lange Mora

