Seta X Daniela Uribe Exclusive NYFW Pop-up Store

The fashion world is about to witness an exciting and elevated partnership of elegance and empowerment as SETA apparel and Daniela Uribe luxury shoes proudly announce their collaboration for a stunning pop-up store at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This partnership promises to deliver a mesmerizing fusion of sophisticated ready-to-wear fashion and luxurious Italian-made footwear, aiming to empower women through show-stopping looks.

Daniela Uribe, a maestro in crafting Italian-made footwear that marries prominence with comfort joined forces with SETA Apparel, renowned for its timeless and sophisticated ready-to-wear collections. Together, they are set to redefine style boundaries, curating a collection that not only sets trends but also exemplifies empowerment.



Seta X Daniela Uribe

The SETA X DANIELA URIBE pop-up store in East Village will be an irresistible highlight of NYFW, showcasing unique clothing and footwear pieces that encapsulate empowerment, confidence, and individuality. Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike are invited to experience firsthand the magic that happens when two creative forces align to bring all your fashion dreams to life.

But that’s not all. SETA X DANIELA URIBE is not only devoted to inspiring fashion-forward looks; they’re also committed to making a positive impact on the world. The collaboration has proudly partnered with the Wepah Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women through education. A percentage of sales during a special “Shop for a Cause” event will be donated to this impactful foundation, contributing to their mission of nurturing the potential of women and girls.

The SETA X DANIELA URIBE NYFW pop-up store is slated to open its doors on September 5th until September 8th, located at 434 east 9th street, New York, NY 10009.

Learn More

@danielauribeofficial

daniela-uribe.com

