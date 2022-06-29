Sébline – Summer 2023 Collection

Summer 2023 brings to life the surfer that’s in everyone of us; the hibiscus print was dreamt up for a hawaiian shirt, and has crept it’s way onto signature styles – painting a fun summer vibe on to Sébline stripes.

Driven by his passion for making clothes Charles Sébline’s namesake collection focuses on a tightly edited range of shirts, creating designs he wants to wear.

Season-less pieces are imagined to last, playing with tradition, mixing up his totally English and totally French aesthetic, and using his experience that of working for Yves Saint Laurent, as a sounding board.

No muses, no icons – though plenty of references and signature codes – the attention to detail is underlined by a graphic use of stripes and bold colour.



Sébline is available at Net-a-porter, Mr.Porter, Ssense, Duchatel as well as Jogging Marseille amongst others.

