Scorcesa Bridal Spring 2023

Scorcesa is pleased to announce the launch of its ready-to-wear bridal collection, “Sea Siren, A Modern Pearl” via CFDA Runway360 and in partnership NoMo Soho, located in the heart downtown Manhattan.

Sea Siren – A Modern Pearl.



Scorcesa

Photos: JD Barnes

This season, I drew inspiration from Haiti’s famous shorelines, the warmth and movement of its fresh sea, and the landscape of a paradise nestled in the heart of the Caribbean. Complementing the modern bride’s feminine tailored silhouettes are seashells that cup her breast, adding a breathtaking touch that extends beyond the wedding celebrations.

Ayiti (Haiti), known as the Pearl of the Antilles

The island’s moniker is fitting, as pearls are formed as a means of protection. There are layers upon layers formed until the pearl is created, which can take months or even years until the pearl is ready. The pearl is the perfect gem to model after this season because every bride is luminous and with patience and consistency comes out of her shell eventually. This calls for a perfect dress to highlight new beginnings.

The collection features a selection of silk, modern and bohemian silhouettes while embodying the romance and optimism of the occasion. Each creation caters to the individuality and needs of the modern bride, whose complex lifestyle calls for a timeless yet unforgettable look that can be worn for many occasions.

More About Scorcesa

I designed Scorcesa to feature modern silhouettes, dynamic to muted color palettes, exquisite beadwork, innovative use of textiles, and impeccable workmanship, much of which is inspired by my Haitian heritage. To me, Scorcesa embodies feminine sophistication with an independent flare––the kind exemplified to me by my mother and grandmother. Designed and produced in New York City, I craft each piece in hopes that it communicates an expression of individuality, allure, and culture that will never go out of style.

An exclusive look at SS 2023 – “Sea Siren, A Modern Pearl.” Via CFDA RUNWAY360.

