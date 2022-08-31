Scarce, The Mystery Box Gears Up For Labor Day Drop

Scarce, The offset of Designer & Creative Yossi Shetrit and Co Founder of renowned Grailed Jacob Metzger. The curation of the innovative company is rather simple but yet enticing. There are different price ranges of the boxes you are able to purchase, then you will be asked which brands & designers you are interested in.

Normally the company drops a limited number of boxes which range from 50-150 to ensure each consumer does not end up with multiples from the same company. Following your designer choices, you then purchase a box and it later arrives with some of today’s most prolific and luxury brands pieces for a fraction of the price. From Rick Owens to Off White, the mystery box is not only at a high demand in today’s industry but is a force that aids sustainability efforts.

Scarce

“In the current climate, there are fewer opportunities for consumers to interact with brands, so Scarce represents a new marketing channel as well. We want to celebrate this inventory, while also making the industry a bit less wasteful, and brands appreciate that.” – Scarce Founders

Scarce came about as Co founder Yossi worked alongside an industry veteran who has been able to secure overstock and backstock inventory from a number of brands and retailers. Prior to the emerging start up company, the founders were selling these items through various channels in real life and online, but there was a moment when they reached a critical mass of inventory and realized it was a good idea to package it together in order to pass along the amazing value and price points to our consumers. At that very moment Scarce was created.

Thanks to the likes of the emerging company Scarce, the latest concept in an industry where shopping habits undergo massive fluctuations, consumers have now found a way to buy into luxury. From the overall brand stance, it represents a way of dealing with excess inventory and sustainability efforts.

Scarce is gearing up to launch their September drop for Labor Day on September 1st at 1PM EST and we guarantee this drop just as the ones to follow are something you don’t want to miss.

You can sign up for updates and details at https://scarce.us

Returns are allowed only up to 14 days after purchase, however the customer must return all items in the box to get a full refund.

EACH BOX CONTAINS A CURATED ASSORTMENT OF 2-3 PIECES, RANGING FROM APPAREL TO ACCESSORIES WITH OFF-WHITE AND PALM ANGELS TO RHUDE AND SUPREME.

$398 box (RETAIL VALUE UP TO $900)

