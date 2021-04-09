Savannah Miller Spring 2022 Collection – Love In A Mist

This past year has seen unprecedented challenges for all of us.

Despite the intensity of the pandemic, love has prevailed as it always will.



Savannah Miller

The ‘Love in a Mist’ collection was inspired by this. Love overcoming all and emerging from the mist of the past year into the glorious sunshine of a post pandemic world. The collection prominently features bold and graphic lines juxtaposed with soft, floaty fabrics and trims, where structure, elegance, innovation and empowering women are always its core. – Savannah Miller

##

Learn More

savannahmiller.com

With love,

FWO