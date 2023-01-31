RVDK Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Wardrobe 17 ‘The Mind Vaccine Part 2’
Today’s happening is an invitation for dialogue. It’s about realness, self expression, and new ideas. A chance to change and open up our minds.
Can’t you feel a brand new day?
1. Beaudine Jael, model
Marble jacquard evening gown with appliquéd falling rocks
2. Beaudine Jael, model
Asymmetrical off-the-shoulder jacket with silk tie details
Silk cropped cigarette pant
3. Marpessa, friend of the house
Ban fake fur coat from Wardrobe 11
Deep V-neck jersey bodysuit
Gold raffia ballgown skirt from Wardrobe 14
4. Marie Sissoko, model who dreams of becoming a top model of the world
Asymmetrical dress with cut out neckline and gold lozenges appliques with mini chains
5. Loes, model and copywriter of an Amsterdam museum
Jacket with handwoven lamé and silk scarf detail
Silver lamé pant
RVDK
Photos: Marijke Aerden
6. Loïc Chave, human rights lawyer working on discrimination and LGBTQIA+ issues
Hand braided leather goth gown with padded hips
7. Kim Bui Kollar, mom of 3 and style director, who’s work is about shaping visual signatures across brands, editorials, retail and people
Deep V-neck jersey bodysuit
Glamrock winged striped fit and flare skirt
8. Mae, unclassifiable model, animal lover, vintage collector and owner of a shop at Saint Ouen flee market: MeiMei Vintage.
‘Project Trashure’
Mini dress made from our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’, created with discarded fabric remnants and combined with leftover army strips
9. Yume, meaning dream in Japanese, will always follow her dreams.
‘Project Trashure’
Tailored jacket made from our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’ created with discarded fabric remnants Re-embroidered and embellished black and grey couture jeans
Hand beaded bustier
10. Roebyem, an environment advocate who’s into the rescue-the-world-business. For this happening, she loves to being transformed into a living piece of art, as nature in a way, is also living art.
Techno Duchesse double breasted robe-manteau
Silver couture grillz with dangling stars by @tipikadji for RVDK
11. Zofia Krasicki
Fluo pink sculptural double crepe gown
12. Kurtis, eternal traveler who loves getting lost in Paris
Crocodile pant made from vintage discarded jeans from Wardrobe 15, combined with a collage short in various denim upcycling techniques and US flag leftovers from Wardrobe 16
All bags in this look are from a collaboration with Adaptism, an art and design lab co-founded by Paul Youenn and Eliott Vallin. They focus their work on the border between fashion, contemporary art and object. By using leftovers from Haute Couture brands they developed unique bags made in Paris for RVDK.
13. Yu Masui, fashion journalist
Double breasted signature robe-manteau
14. Elsa Marie Pop, an edgy, determined and defined socialite
Deep v-neckline bodysuit
Wool crêpe jacket with waterfall collar from Wardrobe 11
15. Anna Hegeman, co-founder Salle Privée
Satin duchess jacket with hand braided detailing
Pleated bustier top from Wardrobe 8
Pleated palazzo pants from Wardrobe 14
16. Monique des Bouvrie, interior and product designer
Sleeveless vest with shoulder caps and split seams
Sequined slouch pant
17. Elisabeth Schep, retired business woman from the medicine industry
Double breasted mini robe-manteau with feather trim from Wardrobe 13
18. Elpina, professional dancer and model
Handmade chain link lozenges dress made from patent leather scraps
19. Mae
Patchwork bomber cardigan in intarsia technique
Stars and stripes boots
20. Yume
Hand braided top with hand braided arm pieces
Fit and flared crepe skirt with back train
21. Anya Firestone, art and culture theorist, curating high-concept events, tours, exhibitions, dinner parties and campaigns
Silk organza and mikado jacket with vintage lace ruffled trims
Pencil skirt with silk tie jacquard ruffles
22. Anja Henneman, 90’s supermodel
Mini coat in bonded wool with snail house sleeves in various brocades with cotton velvet cuffs from Wardrobe 15
23. Fama, a model who’s dreamt of becoming a model since elementary school
Mixed media draped column dress
24. Kam Hugh, passionate drag queen always going for an edgy and camp look
Silk dress with zigzag cutouts and silk mousseline draped waist
25. Denisa Palsha, American fashion director, editor and TV fashion correspondent
Morphed applique mixed brocade jacket
Gold lamé blouse
Jacquard wrap skirt
26. Anderson Lopez, drag queen from Brooklyn, NY, going by the name of Serena Tea
Leather harness with handcrafted ceramic sculptures
Patent leather and latex maxi skirt from Wardrobe 14
27. Ilona, French artist and fashion designer who grew up in Hollywood and loves to collect vintage accessories and create garments
Upcycled wool crepe jacket with giant silk duchess ruffles
Upcycled wool satin pant with satin duchess train
28. Marie Sissoko
Patchwork appliquéd hooded poncho
Leather bandeau bustier
Gold lamé balloon pant from Wardrobe 15
29. Loes
Hand quilted lamé assembled coat
30. Fair Chen
‘Project trashure’
Asymmetrical gown made with assembled hand created flowers made from textile remnants with a silk mousseline bow
31. Declan Chan, stylist, art director and creative consultant
Patchwork bomber cardigan in intarsia technique
Upcycled sleeveless hoodie
Gaucho pant in silk organza embellished with silk mousseline print leftover lozenges
32. Svetlana Degtyarenko
Satin, mousseline and silk velvet gown with mixed media yoke
33. Tyché Agatha, a stylist in a colorful and daring universe
Handwoven silk lamé and lurex jacket with peplum waist over mousseline halter gown
34. Elias, a storyteller bringing a light tone to fashion through videos and commentary while creating characters through the art of dressing up or dressing down
Leather and nylon puff sleeve bomber
Embellished and appliquéd destroyed pants
35. Beaudine Jael
Embroidered and beaded harness with shoulder pads
Embroidered and appliquéd gaucho jean with Stars and Stripes lining
36. Elsa Marie Pop
Mini gown with hand draped bodice in various vintage mousseline prints with hand pleated mini skirt from Wardrobe 14
Leather biker jacket with various exotic skin remnants appliques and details from Wardrobe 3
37. Estelle Chemouny, French artist and fashion director
Upcycled denim and vintage lace coat dress from Wardrobe 14
38. Beaudine Jael
Upcycled Stars and Stripes bustier
Peek through skirt from vintage Toile de Jouy with vintage lace appliques
39. Jordan Roth, Broadway producer, artist and fashion expressionist
Lamé jacquard opera coat with techno duchess lining
Silk cloqué pant with mousseline back train
Silk blouse
CREDITS
In 2021 RVDK joined forces with three Dutch sustainability pioneers for ‘Project Trashure’, working on our common goal to find creative, technical and circular solutions to make textile trash into treasures
SYMPANY
Dutch textile collector working on a circular textile chain
i-did
Social enterprise creating products from recycled textiles
The Hague University of Applied Sciences / Mission Zero empowers learners to create a sustainable future
This season we proudly premiere our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’, created with discarded fabric remnants, as part of our program to create scalable circular exciting fabric creations from textile trash As seen in look 8, look 9 and look 30
Creative direction
Ronald van der Kemp
Creative consultant
Magnus Dekker
Choreography
Remi Wortmeyer
Make-up
Marcello Costa
Hair
Bianca van Zwieten for Sjenkels Kappers and Varis Pro Hair
Jewellery designer
Remi Wortmeyer for RVDK
Shoes
RVDK
Sunglasses
RVDK x Ülsje
Hats
Marianne Jongkind
Gloves
Ines Gloves
Grillz look 10
Mathis Hadji / @tipikadji
Bags look 12
Adaptism / @adaptism_space
Soundscape and music composition
Dylan Eno
Show DJ
Emanuelle Vos
Lights and sound tech
Andy Cobben, Demo Productions
Photography
Marijke Aerden
Photography assistants
Ad de Hond, Marc van Dalen
Video
Dylan Scheffers, Dylan Eno
Production and casting
Mirjam Bax, Charlotte Veenemans, Bryan Borghans
Production assistents
Dylan Eno, Mathis Hadji, Fynn Herlinghaus, Joep Meeuwissen
Press office
Lucien Pagès
The amazing couturiers and tailors Sibylle Wisler, Inge Konijn, Ludmilla Sukhonos, Fanny Forster, Ascha Houtkamp, Francis Massink, Lisa Kaimer, Fabiane Chaudron
RVDK team
Maarten Heeg, Timon Mulder, Anna Michaelidou
Thanks to:
Meester Opleiding Coupeur, Anna Bolk, Adaptism Space, Elliott Vallin, Paul Youenn and Eugene Sprik.
Special thanks to our cast:
Elpida Voryas, Yume, Marie Sissoko, Estelle Chemouny, Tyché Agatha, Kurtis Ravi, Denisa Palsha, Elisabeth Schep, Elsa Maria Pop, Svita Sobol, Kim Bui Kollar, Svetlana, Mei Lapres, Monique des Bouvrie, Anna Hegeman, Anja Henneman, Loïc Chave, Anderson Lopez, Anya, Elias Medini, Jordan Roth, Fair Chen, Zofia Krasicki, Kam Hugh, Gregory Dominiak, Declan Chan, Marpessa, Fama, Yu Masui, Ilona, Beaudine, Loes, Roebyem Anders
##
Learn More
@ronaldvanderkemp
ronaldvanderkemp.com
With love,
FWO