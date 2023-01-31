RVDK Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Wardrobe 17 ‘The Mind Vaccine Part 2’



Today’s happening is an invitation for dialogue. It’s about realness, self expression, and new ideas. A chance to change and open up our minds.

Can’t you feel a brand new day?

1. Beaudine Jael, model

Marble jacquard evening gown with appliquéd falling rocks

2. Beaudine Jael, model

Asymmetrical off-the-shoulder jacket with silk tie details

Silk cropped cigarette pant

3. Marpessa, friend of the house

Ban fake fur coat from Wardrobe 11

Deep V-neck jersey bodysuit

Gold raffia ballgown skirt from Wardrobe 14

4. Marie Sissoko, model who dreams of becoming a top model of the world

Asymmetrical dress with cut out neckline and gold lozenges appliques with mini chains

5. Loes, model and copywriter of an Amsterdam museum

Jacket with handwoven lamé and silk scarf detail

Silver lamé pant

RVDK

Photos: Marijke Aerden

6. Loïc Chave, human rights lawyer working on discrimination and LGBTQIA+ issues

Hand braided leather goth gown with padded hips

7. Kim Bui Kollar, mom of 3 and style director, who’s work is about shaping visual signatures across brands, editorials, retail and people

Deep V-neck jersey bodysuit

Glamrock winged striped fit and flare skirt

8. Mae, unclassifiable model, animal lover, vintage collector and owner of a shop at Saint Ouen flee market: MeiMei Vintage.

‘Project Trashure’

Mini dress made from our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’, created with discarded fabric remnants and combined with leftover army strips

9. Yume, meaning dream in Japanese, will always follow her dreams.

‘Project Trashure’

Tailored jacket made from our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’ created with discarded fabric remnants Re-embroidered and embellished black and grey couture jeans

Hand beaded bustier

10. Roebyem, an environment advocate who’s into the rescue-the-world-business. For this happening, she loves to being transformed into a living piece of art, as nature in a way, is also living art.

Techno Duchesse double breasted robe-manteau

Silver couture grillz with dangling stars by @tipikadji for RVDK

11. Zofia Krasicki

Fluo pink sculptural double crepe gown

12. Kurtis, eternal traveler who loves getting lost in Paris

Crocodile pant made from vintage discarded jeans from Wardrobe 15, combined with a collage short in various denim upcycling techniques and US flag leftovers from Wardrobe 16

All bags in this look are from a collaboration with Adaptism, an art and design lab co-founded by Paul Youenn and Eliott Vallin. They focus their work on the border between fashion, contemporary art and object. By using leftovers from Haute Couture brands they developed unique bags made in Paris for RVDK.

13. Yu Masui, fashion journalist

Double breasted signature robe-manteau

14. Elsa Marie Pop, an edgy, determined and defined socialite

Deep v-neckline bodysuit

Wool crêpe jacket with waterfall collar from Wardrobe 11

15. Anna Hegeman, co-founder Salle Privée

Satin duchess jacket with hand braided detailing

Pleated bustier top from Wardrobe 8

Pleated palazzo pants from Wardrobe 14

16. Monique des Bouvrie, interior and product designer

Sleeveless vest with shoulder caps and split seams

Sequined slouch pant

17. Elisabeth Schep, retired business woman from the medicine industry

Double breasted mini robe-manteau with feather trim from Wardrobe 13

18. Elpina, professional dancer and model

Handmade chain link lozenges dress made from patent leather scraps

19. Mae

Patchwork bomber cardigan in intarsia technique

Stars and stripes boots

20. Yume

Hand braided top with hand braided arm pieces

Fit and flared crepe skirt with back train

21. Anya Firestone, art and culture theorist, curating high-concept events, tours, exhibitions, dinner parties and campaigns

Silk organza and mikado jacket with vintage lace ruffled trims

Pencil skirt with silk tie jacquard ruffles

22. Anja Henneman, 90’s supermodel

Mini coat in bonded wool with snail house sleeves in various brocades with cotton velvet cuffs from Wardrobe 15

23. Fama, a model who’s dreamt of becoming a model since elementary school

Mixed media draped column dress

24. Kam Hugh, passionate drag queen always going for an edgy and camp look

Silk dress with zigzag cutouts and silk mousseline draped waist

25. Denisa Palsha, American fashion director, editor and TV fashion correspondent

Morphed applique mixed brocade jacket

Gold lamé blouse

Jacquard wrap skirt

26. Anderson Lopez, drag queen from Brooklyn, NY, going by the name of Serena Tea

Leather harness with handcrafted ceramic sculptures

Patent leather and latex maxi skirt from Wardrobe 14

27. Ilona, French artist and fashion designer who grew up in Hollywood and loves to collect vintage accessories and create garments

Upcycled wool crepe jacket with giant silk duchess ruffles

Upcycled wool satin pant with satin duchess train

28. Marie Sissoko

Patchwork appliquéd hooded poncho

Leather bandeau bustier

Gold lamé balloon pant from Wardrobe 15

29. Loes

Hand quilted lamé assembled coat

30. Fair Chen

‘Project trashure’

Asymmetrical gown made with assembled hand created flowers made from textile remnants with a silk mousseline bow

31. Declan Chan, stylist, art director and creative consultant

Patchwork bomber cardigan in intarsia technique

Upcycled sleeveless hoodie

Gaucho pant in silk organza embellished with silk mousseline print leftover lozenges

32. Svetlana Degtyarenko

Satin, mousseline and silk velvet gown with mixed media yoke

33. Tyché Agatha, a stylist in a colorful and daring universe

Handwoven silk lamé and lurex jacket with peplum waist over mousseline halter gown

34. Elias, a storyteller bringing a light tone to fashion through videos and commentary while creating characters through the art of dressing up or dressing down

Leather and nylon puff sleeve bomber

Embellished and appliquéd destroyed pants

35. Beaudine Jael

Embroidered and beaded harness with shoulder pads

Embroidered and appliquéd gaucho jean with Stars and Stripes lining

36. Elsa Marie Pop

Mini gown with hand draped bodice in various vintage mousseline prints with hand pleated mini skirt from Wardrobe 14

Leather biker jacket with various exotic skin remnants appliques and details from Wardrobe 3

37. Estelle Chemouny, French artist and fashion director

Upcycled denim and vintage lace coat dress from Wardrobe 14

38. Beaudine Jael

Upcycled Stars and Stripes bustier

Peek through skirt from vintage Toile de Jouy with vintage lace appliques

39. Jordan Roth, Broadway producer, artist and fashion expressionist

Lamé jacquard opera coat with techno duchess lining

Silk cloqué pant with mousseline back train

Silk blouse

CREDITS

In 2021 RVDK joined forces with three Dutch sustainability pioneers for ‘Project Trashure’, working on our common goal to find creative, technical and circular solutions to make textile trash into treasures

SYMPANY

Dutch textile collector working on a circular textile chain

i-did

Social enterprise creating products from recycled textiles

The Hague University of Applied Sciences / Mission Zero empowers learners to create a sustainable future

This season we proudly premiere our newly in-house developed exclusive couture fabric ‘Trashure Trove’, created with discarded fabric remnants, as part of our program to create scalable circular exciting fabric creations from textile trash As seen in look 8, look 9 and look 30

Creative direction

Ronald van der Kemp

Creative consultant

Magnus Dekker

Choreography

Remi Wortmeyer

Make-up

Marcello Costa

Hair

Bianca van Zwieten for Sjenkels Kappers and Varis Pro Hair

Jewellery designer

Remi Wortmeyer for RVDK

Shoes

RVDK

Sunglasses

RVDK x Ülsje

Hats

Marianne Jongkind

Gloves

Ines Gloves

Grillz look 10

Mathis Hadji / @tipikadji

Bags look 12

Adaptism / @adaptism_space

Soundscape and music composition

Dylan Eno

Show DJ

Emanuelle Vos

Lights and sound tech

Andy Cobben, Demo Productions

Photography

Marijke Aerden

Photography assistants

Ad de Hond, Marc van Dalen

Video

Dylan Scheffers, Dylan Eno

Production and casting

Mirjam Bax, Charlotte Veenemans, Bryan Borghans

Production assistents

Dylan Eno, Mathis Hadji, Fynn Herlinghaus, Joep Meeuwissen

Press office

Lucien Pagès

The amazing couturiers and tailors Sibylle Wisler, Inge Konijn, Ludmilla Sukhonos, Fanny Forster, Ascha Houtkamp, Francis Massink, Lisa Kaimer, Fabiane Chaudron

RVDK team

Maarten Heeg, Timon Mulder, Anna Michaelidou

Thanks to:

Meester Opleiding Coupeur, Anna Bolk, Adaptism Space, Elliott Vallin, Paul Youenn and Eugene Sprik.

Special thanks to our cast:

Elpida Voryas, Yume, Marie Sissoko, Estelle Chemouny, Tyché Agatha, Kurtis Ravi, Denisa Palsha, Elisabeth Schep, Elsa Maria Pop, Svita Sobol, Kim Bui Kollar, Svetlana, Mei Lapres, Monique des Bouvrie, Anna Hegeman, Anja Henneman, Loïc Chave, Anderson Lopez, Anya, Elias Medini, Jordan Roth, Fair Chen, Zofia Krasicki, Kam Hugh, Gregory Dominiak, Declan Chan, Marpessa, Fama, Yu Masui, Ilona, Beaudine, Loes, Roebyem Anders

