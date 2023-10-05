FWO
FWO

RUi SS24 Presentation Paris Fashion Week

As one is desiring, exploring and conquering its outside world, the boundary between the two is constantly blurred.

With the space of it infinitely enlarged, otherness, as the heterogeneous nature, takes a step-by-step retreat, yet somehow still pops up occasionally in the unnoticed cracks in between. They form an ambiguous symbiotic relation, feeding off of each other as two thriving opponents in a game of parity. In the power dynamics full of uncertainty, they become absent to each other.

RUi Spring 2024 collection visualizes both closeness and aggression towards the outside world. Sharp “horns” grown from the internal are tautly wrapped around the body by thin binding tape. They eagerly cling to the skin and enthusiastically floats inside, while thorn-like bumps spread out of the silhouette, unfolding to depict boundaries of the human.

 
RUi

The pointy ornaments make a visual illusion that their softness can only be found when looking close enough, as if sending a friendly signal…… At the same time, the symmetrical prints of morphing insect markings are accompanied by crinkle satin resembling the mimicry of snake skin, which, along with the deliberately laniated cuts and fine laddering knit texture, proclaims difference between species.

##

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Fashion Week Studio Milano Milan Fashion Week

Milan FWO -
Milano Fashion Week dazzled fashion enthusiasts from around the globe at the prestigious Palazzo Serbelloni, where top designers showcased their latest collections. The event,...
Read more

Spotlight.Fashion Unveils Four Incredible SS24 Collections during Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Spotlight.Fashion proudly showcased collections from four international fashion designers on the runways of Paris Fashion Week. Kavita Thulasidas, eauddo, Fait Par Foutch, and Ocean...
Read more

Daname Spring Summer 24 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Danaméis thrilled to unveil its latest SS24 collection, inspired by the enchanting Rainbow Eucalyptus tree, native to tropical regions in Southeast Asia and the...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.