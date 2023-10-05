RUi SS24 Presentation Paris Fashion Week

As one is desiring, exploring and conquering its outside world, the boundary between the two is constantly blurred.

With the space of it infinitely enlarged, otherness, as the heterogeneous nature, takes a step-by-step retreat, yet somehow still pops up occasionally in the unnoticed cracks in between. They form an ambiguous symbiotic relation, feeding off of each other as two thriving opponents in a game of parity. In the power dynamics full of uncertainty, they become absent to each other.

RUi Spring 2024 collection visualizes both closeness and aggression towards the outside world. Sharp “horns” grown from the internal are tautly wrapped around the body by thin binding tape. They eagerly cling to the skin and enthusiastically floats inside, while thorn-like bumps spread out of the silhouette, unfolding to depict boundaries of the human.



RUi

The pointy ornaments make a visual illusion that their softness can only be found when looking close enough, as if sending a friendly signal…… At the same time, the symmetrical prints of morphing insect markings are accompanied by crinkle satin resembling the mimicry of snake skin, which, along with the deliberately laniated cuts and fine laddering knit texture, proclaims difference between species.

