PrettyLittleThing Premiered At Miami Swim Week With A Star – Studded Runway Show

PrettyLittleThing premiered at Miami Swim Week for a second time with a star-studded runway show at the extraordinary 1111 Lincoln venue, designed by acclaimed Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron.

Transporting guests to a tropical beach paradise where their #EveryBODYinPLT campaign was heavily championed by 18 models including transgender star Tokyo Styles, Social media star, Jayda Cheaves, Model and previous PLT campaign face, Marilyn Melo and Influencers Sierra Skye and Sofia Jamora

The show’s FROW line up included Alabama Barker, Josephine Skriver, Terrance J, Draya Michele, Larsa and Sophia Pippen, Erika Costell, Dess Dior, Jena Frumes, Duke Riley, Kiki Barth, Victor Oladipo, Juwan Johnson, Lisa Opie and Candice

Inclusive, not exclusive, the brand is offering multiple mini capsules within the full collection to suit all types of tastes, occasions, and seasons. Available in sizes UK 4 to 30 to bring every type of woman a figure-flattering suit that puts an emphasis on 100 percent the perfect on-trend summer wear. All looks come with matching accessories to seal the ultimate swim edit, including sunglasses, beach-bags, earrings, bandanas and more. And of course, it just wouldn’t be a PLT catwalk show without lots of diamante and bling baby bling! Dress it up or dress it down, this season, all we’re going to be serving is fire.

PrettyLittleThing

Baileys Colada, the limited time offering that tastes just like a vacation in a bottle, returns this season as the perfect treat for all of your summertime celebrations! Made with Irish Cream and blended with the rich flavours of creamy coconut and sweet pineapple, Baileys Colada makes indulging in everyone’s favourite vacation cocktail easier than ever from wherever you may be. Enjoy Baileys Colada over ice, blended with ice, or on top of ice cream for a perfect warm weather indulgence.

The Mario Badescu Skin Care line features a variety of products formulated with soothing botanicals, fresh fruit extracts and other natural ingredients to create simple, gentle, and effective skincare. Their unisex range spans the entire life cycle of skin from banishing blemishes to anti-ageing. From cleansers to lip balms, they’ve got you covered to meet every skincare goal you have in mind and to have you looking and feeling your best self from the first use. So why not ditch your old lotion and potions? Times change and trends change, but the one thing that never does is the importance of taking good care of your skin. The products aren’t thought up in a lab, they’re made and mixed from real-life experience. They work fast, but they’re no quick fix. From the first blemish to your first wrinkle and there are three generations of faces to prove it. Looking back, looking in the mirror and looking ahead, you can be sure that your skin will go through phases and that they’ll be here to take you through them all.

Founded in 1994 by Hollywood makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, Stila Cosmetics is where artistry meets innovation. For over 25 years, Stila have been inspiring Fashion Week makeup trends and creating artistry-proven products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight. We create products that translate from the runway to real life with a touch of whimsical playfulness that takes a woman anywhere she dreams to go.

At Stila, we believe the right makeup can turn even the simplest look into a statement as authentic as your signature. We have a spirited and approachable style, and we are passionate about inspiring everyone to celebrate their uniqueness, starting with their makeup.

About Danny Jelaca

danny jelaca salon & spa, the premiere Miami beach salon offering the finest in luxury hair and skin care services.

Clean, clear, customizable & Derm Approved; Tanologist is the future of self-tanning.

Tanologist formulations are clean, clear & transfer-proof – making them easy to apply, fast drying & completely mess free. Tanologist offers products in four adaptable shades (light, medium, dark & the newly launched Extra Dark), as well as groundbreaking, customizable formats, guaranteeing the best bronze for every skin tone. Tanologist is your glow, your shade, your way.

Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water

It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip. It’s the 100% natural spring water that’s served throughout Florida.

