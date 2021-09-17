Forever21 – Runway 2021

Planet Fashion, the media and event company, marked their return to New York Fashion Week with a bold fashion show production for mega-retailer Forever 21.

Set in the heart of the West Village, the show was built out in a gorgeous industrial space with exposed brick walls and skylights.



Forever 21

Photos: Jessica Lugo

Gold neon Forever 21 letters served as the backdrop for the chic edgy aesthetic. The collection was a nod to the sexy reference of the Bridgett Bardot era mixed with today’s urban fashionista. Forever 21 has certainly taken on a more high fashion tone under the art direction of Planet Fashion. Among the models walking the runway were Total Divas reality TV star Danielle Moinet, current Miss El Salvador Vanessa Velasquez, former Miss Poland Caroline Derpienski, Maxim Model Rachel Vallori, and influencers, Iriannis Lopez, Daylon Muenzer, Bri Wilburn, Kemi Areke, Aly Korin, Anthia Mo, Karen Chaiane and Giselle Pina. There was a live performance by Warner Music artist Maya Soufi. In the fashionable crowd, was Actor Rome Flynn, NBA star JT Thor, Actress Lilly Ketchman, Actresses from The hit Netflix series Baby Sitter’s Club, Anais And Mirabelle Lee, Model Wendell Lissimore, Tik Tok Stars Chicklet, and Maleni Cruz, and many other influencers and notable personalities in sports, music, and fashion. Cocktails were sponsored by Kolohe Juice and elevate Tequila. Skin and Co. provided cosmetic gifts. The event was part of a digital influencer marketing campaign by Planet Fashion for Forever 21.

About Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV

Planet Fashion is a media and events production company based in Miami. Planet Fashion produces content and events in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Planet Fashion TV is a digital publishing site and OTT streaming channel. Celia Evans is the CEO of Planet Fashion and has served on the Film and Entertainment Advisory Board for Miami Dade County. Celia was Miami Dade 2021 Fashion Icon Winner.

##

Learn More

planetfashiontv.com

With love,

FWO