Ph5 Fall / Winter 2020 Collection

PH5’s Mijia Zhang and Wei Lin channeled the irreverent spirit of a modern day Slim Aarons when conceptualizing their Fall / Winter 2020 collection. Transporting us up the snowy slopes to the top of a winter getaway, this seasons PH5 woman embodies the hyper-carefree attitude Aarons’ so perfectly captured. To create this destination-inspired atmosphere, PH5 chose the High Line Room at the Standard, High Line to mimic the warmth of a woodsy lodge.

Though the ski chalet may be blanketed in snow the PH5 woman is unaffected by the cold. Mixing the brands signature sporty silhouettes, which range from performance snow-veralls to thermal base layers, with their characteristic color combinations and prints of radical houndstooth, she could ride the slopes in style or simply look the part while drinking hot toddies by the fireside.



PH5 continues to challenge conventional views on knitwear by fusing architectural forms with sophisticated and elaborate textiles. For Fall/Winter 2020 punchy-colored tweed and innovative UV-reactive group — that changes from off-white to powder blue once exposed to sunlight — proves there is no limit to the imagination and curiosity of which knit can provide.

HAIR | Rodney Redken for CUTLER

MAKE-UP | T. Cooper for MetroLook NYC

CASTING | SB Factory

PHOTOGRAPHY | Dan McMahon

STYLIST | Ye Young Kim

SHOES | Hoka One One

SPECIAL THANKS | The Standard, High Line for being such gracious hosts and bringing our vision to life

