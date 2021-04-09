PatBO SS2022 Bridal Capsule Collection

SS 2022 marks a milestone for PatBO with the brand’s debut Bridal Collection.

This beach bound collection is inspired by designer Patricia Bonaldi’s Brazilian roots and dedication to craftsmanship. The collection consists of dresses and swimwear, a carefully curated capsule perfect for every celebratory moment from bachelorette, wedding weekend to honeymoon.



“It is important for me to dress the PatBO customer for all of her life moments,” says Bonaldi whose first-ever bridal collection was born out of the seemingly endless requests to make the brand’s signature styles in white.

PatBO’s meticulous craftsmanship shines through in dresses and separates adorned with hand-sewn jute trim, delicate cotton fringe, crochet embroidery and sand grazing metallic mesh fabrics. Take a dive into swimwear with thoughtfully placed cut-outs and plunging necklines that bare just the right amount of skin. PatBO’s signature silhouettes are complemented by ultra-flattering stretch lycra fabric while seashell accents bring continuity.

The intricate details of SS2022 pay homage to the brand’s DNA while the signature styles round out a perfect wardrobe fit to be worn near the sun, sand, and sea.

